Board of Regents approves beer sales at Oklahoma Sooners football games

Add Oklahoma to the growing list of FBS programs now offering beer sales at football games this fall. The Board of Regents officially passed a recommendation for the sales and advertising of alcoholic beverages at all Oklahoma athletic events, including football.

The OU Board of Regents just passed a recommendation to authorize the continued sale and advertising of alcoholic beverages at athletic events and facilities.#Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) May 10, 2019

Oklahoma experimented with alcohol sales during basketball games last season, according to The Dallas Morning News. The pilot program was used to weigh the impact of the sales of alcohol at sporting events before determining whether or not the university should move ahead with expanded sales at other athletic events. This would suggest the school saw a positive enough impact in revenue sales generated and minimal risk to damaging the sports environment at Oklahoma home games. That would fall in line with the reaction a number of Division 1 programs have experienced with their own pilot programs in recent years.

Oklahoma is adding the sale of alcohol a year after Oklahoma State decided to do the same. Other Big 12 schools offering alcohol sales at home events include Texas and West Virginia, with the Mountaineers being one of the first schools to break the mold with alcohol sales at sporting events.

Follow @KevinOnCFB