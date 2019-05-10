Photo illustration by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

Board of Regents approves beer sales at Oklahoma Sooners football games

By Kevin McGuireMay 10, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Add Oklahoma to the growing list of FBS programs now offering beer sales at football games this fall. The Board of Regents officially passed a recommendation for the sales and advertising of alcoholic beverages at all Oklahoma athletic events, including football.

Oklahoma experimented with alcohol sales during basketball games last season, according to The Dallas Morning News. The pilot program was used to weigh the impact of the sales of alcohol at sporting events before determining whether or not the university should move ahead with expanded sales at other athletic events. This would suggest the school saw a positive enough impact in revenue sales generated and minimal risk to damaging the sports environment at Oklahoma home games. That would fall in line with the reaction a number of Division 1 programs have experienced with their own pilot programs in recent years.

Oklahoma is adding the sale of alcohol a year after Oklahoma State decided to do the same. Other Big 12 schools offering alcohol sales at home events include Texas and West Virginia, with the Mountaineers being one of the first schools to break the mold with alcohol sales at sporting events.

Ole Miss LB Kevontae Ruggs tosses name into Ye Olde Portal

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 10, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ole Miss, you’re next up in the revolving door that has become college football rosters this offseason.

Citing personal reasons, the mother of linebacker Kevontae Ruggs, who is the younger brother of Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs, told the Montgomery Advertiser that her son has decided to transfer from the SEC school. It has since been confirmed that Ruggs’ name is listed in the NCAA transfer database, although the sophomore could technically remain with the Rebels by pulling his name from the portal.

From the Advertiser:

The Ruggs family has dealt with tragedy recently following the passing of their cousin, 28-year-old Warrick Ruggs, who was shot and killed March 18 near his home on Taylor Street in Montgomery. Both Henry and Kevontae were deeply affected by their cousin’s death and missed spring practice at their respective schools to attend their cousin’s funeral March 30.

Because he’s from the Yellowhammer State and given his brother’s presence on the roster, the Crimson Tide is already being mentioned as a potential landing spot. Ruggs held a scholarship offer from Alabama prior to opting to sign with Ole Miss.

Ruggs was a three-star member of the Rebels’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 15 player at any position in his home state. He started three of the 11 games in which he played as a true freshman this past season.

Texas sets future home-and-home series with Florida, Arizona State

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMay 10, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Texas Longhorns have announced two future home-and-home series with power conference opponents from the SEC and Pac-12. Headlining a handful of scheduling announcements on Friday were dates for future games against the Florida Gators and Arizona Sun Devils.

Florida will host Texas on Sept. 30, 2030. The Gators will travel to Austin to face the Longhorns following season on Sept. 6, 2031. The two schools have not faced each other since playing in Gainesville in 1940. The only other two meetings between Florida and Texas occurred in 1924 and 1939.

After the home-and-home series with Florida, Texas will move on to a home-and-home arrangement with Arizona State beginning in 2032. Arizona State will host Texas on Sept. 11, 2032, and Texas will host the second game the following season on Sept. 10, 2033. The series has just one previous meeting between the two schools with Texas winning the 2007 Holiday Bowl, 52-34.

On top of the latest home-and-home games, Texas also announced future home games against UTSA and UTEP on alternating years for an eight-year stretch from 2024 through 2031. From the Texas scheduling release;

UT will host UTSA on Sept. 14, 2024, Sept. 19, 2026, Sept. 16, 2028 and Sept. 14, 2030. UTEP will travel to Austin on Sept. 13, 2025, Sept. 18, 2027, Sept. 15, 2029 and Sept. 13, 2031. The Longhorns also added one additional home game with UTSA on Sept. 17, 2022, and had a previously scheduled meeting with UTEP on Sept. 19, 2020, which makes it five total games versus each of the two in-state opponents. Texas and UTSA have never met, and the Horns hold a 5-0 advantage in games versus UTEP, four of which were played in Austin.

But wait! There’s more! Texas will also host Colorado State of the Mountain West Conference on Aug. 31, 2024. It will be the first scheduled meeting between the two schools since Texas won a home game in 1975 by a score of 46-0. Texas also announced a future home-and-home deal with USF for 2022 (Tampa, FL) and 2024 (Austin, TX) has been canceled. However, a future home game with USF, with former Longhorns head coach Charlie Strong, is still on for Sept. 5, 2020.

Neck injury forces 6-7, 400-pound BYU defensive lineman to retire

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 10, 2019, 11:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BYU’s defensive line suffered a mammoth loss (literally) earlier this week.

On his Facebook page Wednesday night, Motekiai Langi announced that, “[d]ue to surgery and a recurring neck injury… [m]y time of playing football has come to an abrupt end.” Langi added that “[d]iscontinuing football is at the best interest of my health, my family, and my future.”

“I have enjoyed and loved everything that football has taught me,” the defensive lineman wrote. “I’d like to thank everyone that had a part on getting me over here to BYU. Grateful for everyone that helped, supported, and encouraged me these past couple of years. I am truly grateful for [head coach Kalani] Sitake, BYU football, and BYU for the opportunities that they have given and opened up for me.”

Langi, who had never played football prior to signing with BYU and is the cousin of former Cougars linebacker Harvey Langi, played in four games in 2017 after serving a two-year Mormon mission. In large part because of the recurring neck injury, Langi didn’t play at all this past season.

Listed at 6-7, 400 pounds, Langi is actually closer to the 430-pound range these days.

UCLA lands 30-year-old Aussie transfer punter from Maryland

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 10, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The oldest player in the Big Ten last season has unofficially found a new college football home.

It was confirmed in late February that Wade Lees had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a potential move away from Maryland. Thursday, the 30-year-old Australian punter announced on Twitter that “[wife] Caitlin and I are happy to say we will be moving to LA where I will be playing my final season at UCLA.”

As a graduate transfer as well as his status as a grandfather (just kidding) (I think), Lees will be eligible to play immediately for the Bruins in 2019. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

In three seasons as the Terrapins’ starting punter, Lees averaged exactly 40 yards on 203 career punts. This past season was his best as he averaged 40.9 yards per on his 67 punts.

The most noteworthy portion of Lees’ time in College Park, though, occurred off the field as the specialist was at the center of accusations that he had viciously punched a teammate the same day then-head coach DJ Durkin was (very briefly) reinstated amidst the controversy surrounding the death of a Terrapins player.