NCAA denies Clemson’s appeal over PED suspensions; TE Braden Galloway, OL Zach Giella to miss entire 2019 regular season

By John TaylorMay 24, 2019, 9:33 AM EDT
The upcoming season hasn’t even kicked off yet, but it’s already over for a pair of Clemson football players thanks to an off-field imbroglio.

Along with All-American Dexter Lawrence, tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella (pictured, No. 77) were suspended ahead of the College Football Playoff after testing positive in mid-December for Ostarine, a banned substance used to help increase muscle mass and strength.  A second sample was tested as well and, much to the chagrin of a mind-boggled Lawrencethe suspension was upheld and the trio missed the semifinal win over Notre Dame as well as the championship game win over Alabama.

As the appeals process continued to drag on over the next few months, a resolution has now been reached, albeit not in a positive way for the players or the football program, as Clemson announced Friday morning that the NCAA has denied its appeal.  The ruling means that both Galloway and Giella will miss the entire 2019 regular season.  The pair will, though, be eligible for the 2019-20 postseason, including the College Football Playoffs.

In a statement, the university vigorously defended what it described as “a rigorous education and testing program.”

We are disappointed in the results of the appeal and continue to believe our student-athletes did not knowingly ingest any banned substances. The Athletic Department takes seriously its role in the education, testing and enforcement of supplement and performance-enhancing substances. We will continue to adhere to best practices with respect to supplement use by student-athletes and support the position of the NCAA in its testing for PEDs.

Student-athletes at Clemson have taken 329 tests for PEDs since 2014, and all results have been negative except for the trace amounts found during the December 2018 tests. The two current student-athletes were tested prior to the December test, including in April and October of 2018 and again in January and February of 2019, and results came back negative for PEDs. Clemson maintains a rigorous education and testing program, and all supplements are reviewed with Clemson Athletics Nutrition and Sports Medicine as well as the Clemson Compliance Office prior to approval for usage to ensure that no banned substances are included in the products.

In compliance with the Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act, Clemson is not authorized to discuss further details of the appeal. Any further questions regarding the appeal should be directed to the student-athletes’ representation.

The law firm representing both players issued its own statement as well, one that takes aim at the NCAA’s current testing policies.

Galloway, a true sophomore, caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in 2018, while Giella, a fifth-year senior, has played in 19 games during his time with the Tigers, including eight this past season.

Lawrence was selected with the 17th pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

USC WR committed to Minnesota instead heads to UNLV

By John TaylorMay 24, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
That whole commitment-issue-plaguing-society thing has reared its wishy-washy head yet again, eh coach?

Earlier this offseason, after deciding to transfer from USC, Randal Grimes committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Minnesota.  On Instagram Thursday night, however, Grimes wrote that while he appreciated the opportunity presented to him by P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota football program, “it was in God’s plan for me to see another path” that will lead him to UNLV.

“I am signed and committed to my hometown, THE UNLV REBELS,” the Las Vegas native confirmed.

Grimes was a three-star recruit member of the Trojans’ Class of 2017, rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Nevada.  He caught two passes for 17 yards his true freshman season, then didn’t record a reception this past year.

It’s expected UNLV will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility for the wide receiver.

Four-star Georgia QB signee D’Wan Mathis in ICU after undergoing emergency surgery to remove brain cyst

By John TaylorMay 24, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
A rather scary-sounding situation developed in Athens overnight, although it, thankfully, appears to be a case of sounding worse than it is.

The father of Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis confirmed to DawgNation.com that his son underwent what another website described as emergency surgery to remove a cyst on his brain.  As a precaution, Mathis was recovering in ICU at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta as of this posting.

Mathis’ father, Terence Mathis, addressed his son’s medical issue in an interview with DawgNation:

I want everyone to know my son is OK and will be back better than ever because of Coach (Kirby) Smart and the University of Georgia medical staff and coaching staff.

“The procedure today was a success, and I want to thank Coach Smart and Georgia for the way they treated my son and my family through all of this. Coach (James) Coley is at the hospital with my son right now, in fact.

The elder Mathis further explained that the change in climate — the family is from Michigan — led to sinus issues that played a role in the cyst developing.

Mathis was a four-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2019 recruiting class who enrolled early and participated in spring practice this year.  He took reps with the third-team offense for the majority of the 15 spring sessions.

Kelvin Joseph isn’t transferring from LSU… or is he?

By John TaylorMay 24, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
Well, this is quite the conflicting kerfuffle playing out on the bayou this week.

Monday, it was reported that Kelvin Joseph had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the first step in what would be a move on from LSU.  Later that same day, however, Joseph’s father definitively declared a move away from the Tigers wasn’t in the cards for his son.

“He’s staying,” Kelvin Joseph Sr. very publicly stated. “He’s not going anywhere.”

On Twitter the next day later, though, the younger Joseph took to Twitter to claim that the report based on his dad’s own words was inaccurate.

In a report from earlier this week, 247Sports.com wrote that “Joseph made the decision without speaking to his father or Ed Orgeron, who is in California on vacation.”

An LSU official declined to discuss Joseph’s status with the football program moving forward.  For what it’s worth, Joseph’s name is still listed in the portal, and has been since Monday.

Joseph was a four-star member of LSU’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 safety in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Louisiana; and the No. 42 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only one signee in the Tigers’ class that year, five-star wide receiver Terrace Marshall, was rated higher than Joseph.

As a true freshman, Joseph played in five games last fall.

Michigan State adds Western Michigan’s leading receiver

By John TaylorMay 24, 2019, 7:37 AM EDT
Jayden Reed may have opted to leave one of the directional MAC schools, but, as it turns out, he probably won’t be leaving the state.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Reed announced that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Michigan State.  The pronouncement comes a little over a week after the wide receiver used the same social media delivery service to confirm that he would be transferring from Western Michigan.

Barring the unexpected, Reed would have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. The wide receiver would then have three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.

The addition could prove to be a significant one for the Spartans as Reed led the Broncos last season in receptions (56), receiving yards (797) and receiving touchdowns (eight) as a true freshman.