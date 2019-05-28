Tua Tagovailoa leapfrogs Trevor Lawrence in 2019 Heisman odds

We’re less than 100 days till the next college football season kicks off, so how about we take a gander at some still way-too-early stiff-armed trophy odds?
Fresh off a national championship run as a true freshman, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was installed as a 7/2 favorite in mid-February to claim the 2019 Heisman Trophy. The starting quarterback of the team Clemson beat in the title game, Alabama true junior Tua Tagovailoa, was next at 5/1.
Late last week, however, the same offshore sportsbook listed Tagovailoa with shorter odds as a 5/2 favorite for this year’s version of the trophy, with Lawrence staying steady at 7/2.
In mid-January, and for what it’s worth, Lawrence was at 3/1 and Tagovailoa at 4/1.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who transferred earlier this offseason from Alabama to Oklahoma, the school that has produced the last two Heisman winners, remained steady at 13/2. One of Lawrence’s teammates, running back Travis Etienne, is also one of a half-dozen players listed at 12/1.
Two of the others at 12/1? Georgia starting quarterback Jake Fromm and his backup last year, Justin Fields, who transferred to Ohio State this offseason and has been declared eligible to play immediately.