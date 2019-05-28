Getty Images

UNLV makes official addition of USC transfer once headed to Minnesota

By John TaylorMay 28, 2019, 7:07 AM EDT
One Mountain West program getting over on one from the Big Ten has officially come to fruition.

Earlier this offseason, after deciding to transfer from USCRandal Grimes committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Minnesota.  On social media late last week, however, Grimes wrote that while he appreciated the opportunity presented to him by P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota football program, “it was in God’s plan for me to see another path” that will lead him to UNLV.

Not long after, his hometown Rebels confirmed the wide receiver’s addition to the roster.

Grimes was a three-star recruit member of the Trojans’ Class of 2017, rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Nevada.  He caught two passes for 17 yards his true freshman season, then didn’t record a reception this past year.

It’s expected UNLV will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility for the receiver.

Marvin Lewis joining Herm Edwards at Arizona State

By John TaylorMay 28, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
As the calendar gets set to flip from May to June, Herm Edwards has added a man with deep NFL ties to his extended football staff.

Amidst a flurry of reports, Arizona State confirmed early Tuesday afternoon that Marvin Lewis has joined Edwards at ASU.  Specifically, the 60-year-old Lewis will carry the title of Special Advisor to Sun Devil Football and his duties will include, but are not limited to, analyzing film of opponents as the coaching staff develops game plans and representing the program at public events.

Lewis had spent the past 16 seasons as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, and has been a part of an NFL organization since the 1992 season.  Lewis’ last job at the collegiate level came in 1990-91 as linebackers coach at Pitt.

Ray Anderson, ASU’s athletic director, had served as Lewis’ agent for a sizable chunk of his NFL coaching career.

“Marvin Lewis is one of the most respected minds in our game,” said Edwards in a statement. “Whether as the winningest coach in the franchise history of the Cincinnati Bengals, or the architect of one the greatest defenses in NFL history, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, Marvin has succeeded everywhere he has been and he has done it the right way. His passion for teaching will be an incredible benefit not only for our coaches, but also for the young men we are responsible for as students and athletes.”

“I’ve known Herman for almost 30 years and the opportunity to come and assist him and his coaches win football games is very exciting and appealing,” said Lewis in his statement. “Arizona State and Tempe have always been special to me. When I was a young coach I came to visit (ASU defensive coaches) Willie Shaw and Bob Padilla back in 1983. Dirk Koetter, who is one of my closest friends, was the head coach there, Ray Anderson, who I’ve known for more than 20 years, used to represent me, and my daughter (Whitney) went to school there.

“I envision just being another set of eyes, another set of ears, and doing anything I can to help the coaches. I was really impressed with the staff and what they accomplished after they hit the ground running last season. ASU is a great university and is known for having an outstanding athletic program that has always been able to attract top athletes from around the country and I look forward to doing all I can to help the program.

Four-star Georgia QB signee who underwent emergency surgery to remove brain cyst released from hospital

By John TaylorMay 28, 2019, 9:09 AM EDT
A scary-sounding situation has taken an encouraging turn toward the positive.

The father of Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis confirmed late last week that his son underwent emergency surgery to remove a cyst on his brain.  As a precaution, Mathis was placed in ICU at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.

Monday, Terence Mathis revealed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the younger Mathis had been released from the hospital earlier that day.  In the midst of such a significant development, the father was effusive in his praise as to how the football program and its staff handled his son’s medical emergency.

From the Journal-Constitution:

“One more day, and it could have burst,” Terence Mathis, D’Wan’s father, said Monday. “I can’t tell you how thankful I am my son is at the University of Georgia and with that medical and training staff.

“We were 745 miles away when all this happened last week, and Coach (Kirby) Smart made sure my son was taken care of the same way he would treat his own children.”

The University of Georgia medical staff rushed Mathis to the emergency room last Thursday after the early enrollee from Romulus, Mich., came to them with severe sinus pain.

“People need to understand this is what makes Georgia a great institution, it’s not just on the football field,” Terence Mathis said. “It’s the people. They’ve had every specialist on hand. My family has been taken care of from the jump.

Mathis is not completely out of the medical woods quite yet, though, as he will be forced to undergo 24-hour medical supervision for the foreseeable future as well as adhere to a 30-day antibiotics regimen.

Mathis was a four-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2019 recruiting class who enrolled early and participated in spring practice this year.  He took reps with the third-team offense for the majority of the 15 spring sessions.

Report: Bru McCoy re-transferring from Texas back to USC

By Zach BarnettMay 27, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT
Word broke Monday that Bru McCoy was considering re-transferring (un-transferring) from Texas back to USC, and now it appears McCoy will indeed leave Austin and return to Los Angeles.

A 5-star athlete from Santa Ana, Calif., McCoy was down to USC and Texas late into the recruiting process and elected to enroll at USC in early January. He quickly had second thoughts, though, and transferred to Texas within days of stepping foot on campus. Now, after four months on campus, McCoy is reportedly second guessing his second thoughts. He is believed to be back home in Southern California for the Memorial Day holiday and, according to Trojan Sports, McCoy is staying put.

Sources say McCoy has informed Coach Clay Helton he intends to leave Texas and return to USC after being assured there was a scholarship available to him. Other coaches on USC’s staff believe McCoy is coming back as well, per sources.

Frankly, the move makes sense. McCoy is, obviously, a SoCal native, but it’s more than that. He grew up a USC fan, and he played with current Trojan stars JT Daniels and Amon-Ra St. Brown at Mater Dei High School.

McCoy flipped to Texas because the Longhorns’ program is healthier than USC’s at the moment, but it appears four months away from home caused him to change his outlook on life in Clay Helton‘s program. Helton did not burn bridges with USC and spoke glowingly of him at his Signing Day press conference, a move which appears to have paid off for the embattled coach.

It is an open question as to how the NCAA will view McCoy’s eligibility if indeed he returns to USC. He had yet to apply for the ever-popular waiver at Texas, which would leave one to believe he’ll be able to compete for the Trojans this fall.