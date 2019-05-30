Florida’s leading rusher won’t face charges stemming from incident with tow truck driver

South Carolina has been viewed as one of the frontrunners for the services of Tavien Feaster. An ACC school, however, has officially entered the fray.

According to 247Sports.com, Virginia Tech will play host to Feaster on an official visit that will begin Thursday. The website added Feaster’s focus appears to be on the Hokies and Gamecocks at the moment.

Late last month, and amidst rumors of a potential departure, Clemson confirmed that Feaster had entered the NCAA transfer database and was looking to continue his collegiate playing career at somewhere other than the home of the defending national champions. Since that move was confirmed, it has been reported that Power Five programs such as Alabama, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Texas have already been in touch with the running back since he entered the portal. East Carolina has shown interest as well.

If he follows through with the transfer — the back has the option of pulling his name from the portal — Feaster would finish the Clemson portion of his playing career with 1,330 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries, as well as 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions. The Spartanburg, SC, native, who ran for 11 yards on three carries in the Tigers’ title game win over the Crimson Tide, started 11 of the 41 games in which he appeared for the Tigers.

In the Tigers’ 63-9 win over the Gamecocks last season, Feaster ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. In three career games against the SEC’s USC, The back carried the ball 21 times for 117 yards and a pair of scores. He also caught three passes for another 19 yards.

In one career game in the backfield against the Hokies, a 29-9 Tigers win in Blacksburg in September of 2017, Feaster scored a pair of touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving.

As a grad transfer, Feaster would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school. The upcoming season will be the back’s final year of eligibility.