Big 12 releases preseason all-conference team; one first-team RB was arrested for domestic violence, another has been MIA from Oklahoma’s summer workouts

By John TaylorJul 9, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
To say that the Big 12’s first-team backfield is “interesting” would be a mild understatement.

Tuesday afternoon, the Big 12 released its preseason all-conference team, as voted on by the media.  There were three first-team running backs listed — Kansas’ Pooka Williams, Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks and Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard.   It’s the selections of Williams and Brooks, and the former in particular, that will at least an eyebrow.

Williams was suspended by Kansas in December 2018 following an arrest related to suspicion of domestic battery. An arrest affidavit reported the alleged victim accused Williams of grabbing her by the throat and punching her in the stomach.

Monday, KU announced that Williams had been suspended for the opener (against an FCS school) by first-year head coach Les Miles.

“My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m very sorry to those who were impacted by my poor choices,” Williams stated in a statement. “I am disappointed in myself, not just as a man, but as a student-athlete looked up to by younger kids. My suspension from football has been hard, but I have learned from it. I’m thankful I can continue with my education at KU.

“Looking ahead, the most important thing to me is to regain the trust and respect of my classmates, teammates, and fans. I am humbled to return to football and to prepare for the season.”

In his first season in Lawrence, Williams ran for 1,125 yards, the eighth-highest total in Jayhawk history.  His 252 yards against Oklahoma ranks as the sixth-highest single-game total ever at the school.

Following that standout campaign, Williams was named first-team All-Big 12 and that conference’s Offensive Freshman of the Year.

As for Brooks, reports surfaced over the weekend that he has not been at OU for summer workouts since the rest of his teammates returned to campus last month.  One source told 247Sports.com that “[i]t has been told to others that Kennedy is ‘taking care of things'”; what those “things” are specifically have not yet been divulged.

There is speculation that the back is considering a transfer to TCU, although Brooks’ name is not listed in the NCAA transfer portal.

Last year, Brooks ran for 1,056 yards and 10 touchdowns on 119 carries.  His 8.87 yards per carry were third nationally.

As for the rest of the Big 12’s all-conference team for the preseason, you can click HERE.

Ex-Boston College QB Matt McDonald still awaiting decision on immediate eligibility at Bowling Green

By John TaylorJul 9, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
While the NCAA has been seemingly handing out waivers like candy, one of the myriad quarterbacks who have landed at new college football homes this offseason remains in a holding pattern.

In late May, it was confirmed that Matt McDonald had transferred from Boston College to Bowling Green. Nearly six weeks later, a football program spokesperson has, per the Toledo Blade, confirmed that while McDonald has officially been added to the Falcons’ roster, the NCAA has not yet issued a ruling on the quarterback’s request for a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility this coming season.

The good news for both the player and football program is that he has retained the services of Tom Mars, the noted attorney-to-the-transfer-stars who has helped, among other quarterbacks, Justin Fields earn immediate eligibility at Ohio State after his transfer from Georgia.

McDonald took a redshirt at Boston College in 2017 and then played in just two games this past season. BGSU’s new head coach, Scot Loeffler, served as BC’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-18.

Thanks to Jarret Doege‘s transfer to West Virginia following spring practice this year as well as no quarterbacks signed as part of Loeffler’s first recruiting class, BG would be left with Grant Loy and Bryce Veasley as scholarship options under center should the appeal be denied. Loy served as Doege’s primary backup last season and would be the front-runner at the moment to claim the vacant starting job.

WATCH: new trailer released for Season 4 of ‘Last Chance U’

By John TaylorJul 9, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
For fans of one of the best sports shows on all of television, you’re in for a visual treat.

Back in June, Netflix confirmed that its wildly-popular series, “Last Chance U,” would be returning for a second season at Independence Community College in Kansas.  With the initial installment of “Last Chance U: Indy Part 2” set to released July 19, Netflix on Tuesday released an updated trailer for the fourth installment in the franchise.

In February of this year, ICC’s controversial head coach, Jason Brown, resigned after texting “I’m your new Hitler” to a German player on the junior college team.  In an unrelated development four months later, Brown was indicted on multiple charges, including eight felony counts — four for blackmail, four for identity theft.

The off-field kerfuffles came after Brown’s squad went through a 2-8 season on it, all of which will be chronicled in the latest installment of the Emmy-nominated series.

Prior to Kansas, the “Last Chance U” franchise spent Seasons 1 and 2 at East Mississippi Community College.

MLB draftee and 2019 Michigan State signee confirms he’ll play football (and baseball) for Spartans

By John TaylorJul 9, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
When it comes to the stick-and-ball sport versus its gridiron signing class, Michigan State is batting .500 this offseason.

Last month, 2019 three-star signee Jase Bown, who was selected with the 334th overall pick (11th round) by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Major League Baseball draft, announced that he had signed with the MLB club and would be, at least for now, eschewing a collegiate football career. Another member of MSU’s most recent class, Adam Berghorst, was also selected in the 14th round in the same June draft; however, the Texas Rangers draftee took to Twitter this month to confirm that he will forego a career in professional baseball and will play football for the Spartans.

Additionally, the 6-7, 265-pound pitcher confirmed in that tweet posted over the weekend that he will also play baseball in East Lansing.

A three-star member of MSU’s 2019 recruiting class, Berghorst was rated as the No. 42 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of Michigan.

Ex-Louisville players donating money toward former Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen’s funeral expenses

By John TaylorJul 9, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT
On the field, Kentucky-Louisville is a heated in-state rivalry. Off of it, it’s still a brotherhood, as evidenced by a couple of players from the red side of the annual showdown.

Last week, former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen passed away at the age of 38 following a battle with myriad medical issues. A celebration of Lorenzen’s life, as well as his burial, will take place Wednesday, and, according to the Louisville Courier Journal, at least three former Louisville football players will be donating money to help pay for the family’s funeral expenses.

Ex-Cardinals offensive lineman Jamon Brown‘s foundation will donate $5,000 toward the expenses, while former quarterback Chris Redman and wide receiver Deion Branch will be giving an unspecified amount of money.

“We wanted to be an example of how, no matter if you played for the blue or the red, how important it is for us to come together and support one another, both in and out of sports,” Brown told Forbes.com. “The rivalry between the schools is intense, and it’s great, but at the end of the day, all that doesn’t matter. What matters is that you remember that we’re all in this game of life together, whether you played for the blue or the red.”

During Lorenzen’s time in Lexington (2000-03), the Wildcats went 1-3 against their rivals.