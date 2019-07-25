Ex-Boston College QB Darius Wade transfers to QB-needy Bowling Green

Talk about a one-man cavalry arriving just in the nick of time.
Thursday evening, we noted that Bryce Veasley had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, which ostensibly would leave Bowling Green with just one scholarship quarterback on the roster (pending a decision on the waiver for immediate eligibility being sought by ex-Boston College signal-caller Matt McDonald, of course). Around that same time, however, the MAC school sent out a press release announcing the addition of Darius Wade, who not only plays the quarterback position but also comes to the Falcons armed with immediate eligibility as a graduate transfer.
In yet another twist, Wade began his collegiate playing career at… Boston College before transferring to Delaware. Wade didn’t play a down for the FCS school.
During his time at BC, which spanned from 2014-17, Wade started seven of the 25 games in which he played. During his time on Chestnut Hill, the Delaware native completed 95-of-171 passes (56 percent) for 1,091 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.
Additionally, Wade added another 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
If McDonald’s waiver is not approved, Wade would compete with Grant Loy for the starting job in Scot Loeffler‘s first season as head coach. For those unaware, Loeffler served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-18 at… Boston College.