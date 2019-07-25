Getty Images

Ex-Boston College QB Darius Wade transfers to QB-needy Bowling Green

By John TaylorJul 25, 2019, 11:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Talk about a one-man cavalry arriving just in the nick of time.

Thursday evening, we noted that Bryce Veasley had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, which ostensibly would leave Bowling Green with just one scholarship quarterback on the roster (pending a decision on the waiver for immediate eligibility being sought by ex-Boston College signal-caller Matt McDonald, of course).  Around that same time, however, the MAC school sent out a press release announcing the addition of Darius Wade, who not only plays the quarterback position but also comes to the Falcons armed with immediate eligibility as a graduate transfer.

In yet another twist, Wade began his collegiate playing career at… Boston College before transferring to Delaware.  Wade didn’t play a down for the FCS school.

During his time at BC, which spanned from 2014-17, Wade started seven of the 25 games in which he played.  During his time on Chestnut Hill, the Delaware native completed 95-of-171 passes (56 percent) for 1,091 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Additionally, Wade added another 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

If McDonald’s waiver is not approved, Wade would compete with Grant Loy for the starting job in Scot Loeffler‘s first season as head coach.  For those unaware, Loeffler served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-18 at… Boston College.

Dismissed Notre Dame WR Kevin Stepherson drops down to FCS level

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 25, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

After several self-inflicted bumps in the road, Kevin Stepherson is set to resume his collegiate playing career… albeit on a lower rung on the college football ladder.

On his personal Twitter account earlier Thursday, Stepherson revealed that he has landed at Jacksonville State. As the wide receiver did not play at all last season at an FBS school and JSU plays at the FCS level, he’ll be eligible to see the field immediately for the Gamecocks.

The Jacksonville, Fla., native will be entering his redshirt junior season at the Alabama school.

Before and after his dismissal by Notre Dame, Stepherson hit a significant rough patch legally as he was arrested four times in a span of roughly a year and a half.

In January of 2018, Stepherson was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

On Dec. 15, 2017, Stepherson was arrested for shoplifting and suspended by the football program.  The day before that arrest, Stepherson was pulled over on a traffic stop and charged with marijuana possession, driving without a valid license and speeding (he was clocked doing 80 in a 60 mph zone). To make matters worse, at the time of his twin December arrests the receiver was already on probation for a marijuana-related arrest in August of 2016.

The most recent arrest (that we’re aware of) came after his dismissal in January of last year. The first three arrests came while he was a Fighting Irish football player.

Adding to the off-field issues, Stepherson was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for reasons unrelated to the arrest in August of 2016.

At the time of the second suspension (hope you’re still able to keep up), Stepherson led the Fighting Irish in receiving touchdowns with five and yards per catch at 18.9 despite missing one-third of the regular season because of the first suspension. His 19 receptions and 359 receiving yards were both good for third on the team.

During his time in South Bend, Stepherson, a three-star 2016 signee, totaled 821 yards and 10 touchdowns on his 44 receptions.

Wyoming WR C.J. Johnson seeking a medical disqualification after being unable to recover from ACL injury

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJul 25, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT
2 Comments

It appears one of Wyoming’s best play makers is not going to be a factor for the team going forward.

Head coach Craig Bohl confirmed that wideout C.J. Johnson would not play again for the Cowboys and is seeking a medical disqualification after being unable to recover from an ACL injury he suffered in the team’s bowl game two years ago.

“He just wasn’t able to come out of his break,” Bohl said at MWC media days, according to the Casper Star Tribune. “We limited a lot of the things he did. However, he played in the spring game. Some of the things we were going to ask him to do, I don’t think he felt like he could do.”

Johnson scored 10 touchdowns during his career in Laramie and led the team in that category back in 2017, becoming one of then-QB Josh Allen’s go-to threats down the field. He finishes his time in the program with 51 catches for 835 yards as well.

The surprise departure leaves the team somewhat thin at receiver, where Johnson was listed as a starter coming into the 2019 campaign. Seniors Raghib Ismail Jr. and Austin Conway did combine for 517 yards and three scores last season but will need to step their games up in order to keep the Cowboys passing attack afloat in a very tough Mountain West this year.

Bowling Green down to one scholarship QB after Bryce Veasley enters transfer portal

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJul 25, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

New Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler hasn’t even made it to training camp and is already experiencing a major issue in terms of his roster.

As reported by the Toledo Blade, Falcons quarterback Bryce Veasley has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and is exploring a move out of the program.  While somebody ticketed to be a backup leaving isn’t typically cause for huge concern, that’s not the case at BGSU with the team having just a single scholarship quarterback eligible for 2019 right now in redshirt junior Grant Loy.

Loy, who is the presumed starter this season after an earlier transfer of Jarrett Doege, has taken only 12 pass attempts in his career and is much more of a runner than a precision passer based on what he flashed during 11 appearances in 2018.

Either way, the school is going to be counting on ex-Boston College quarterback Matt McDonald receiving a waiver to play right away from the NCAA in the worst way given their depth issues.

Given that the season is just over a month away, chances seem slim that BGSU will be able to find a grad transfer in time to help at the position. The interesting bits of roster management make it even more puzzling why the program didn’t pursue a signal-caller in 2019 during Loeffler’s first recruiting class.

Lane Kiffin hires ex-MTSU quarterback Brent Stockstill as FAU’s new offensive player personnel assistant

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJul 25, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brent Stockstill is getting into the family business and he’s doing it at a school he’s intimately familiar with.

According to an updated bio on Florida Atlantic’s website, the recent Middle Tennessee State quarterback was hired by Lane Kiffin to be the Owls’ new offensive player personnel assistant this month.

Stockstill played parts of five seasons for the Blue Raiders, starting since his redshirt freshman season under his father, MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill. The father-son combo spanned 45 games dating back to 2014 and saw the signal-caller throw for over 12,000 yards and 106 touchdowns during his career.

The 2018 campaign was the duo’s best, winning eight-games and taking home the CUSA East division title. That run included a win over Kiffin and FAU, with the younger Stockstill rallying MTSU back from a 24-10 deficit to win 25-24 on a two-point conversion in the final minute. He was later named conference MVP for the season and was the first-team All-CUSA quarterback.

Kiffin is no stranger to hiring sons of coaches so the move isn’t all too surprising. Charlie Weis Jr. is the Owls’ QB coach/offensive coordinator while Clint Trickett (son of longtime FSU assistant Rick Trickett) handles tight ends.

As division rivals, MTSU travels to Boca Raton on Oct. 12 to play FAU in what should be an interesting new family affair for the Stockstills.