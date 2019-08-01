Getty Images

Waiver denied, Georgia transfer Deangelo Gibbs won’t play for Tennessee this coming season

By John TaylorAug 1, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
The 2019 fate of one of Tennessee’s two Power Five additions this offseason, while the SEC school awaits a decision on the other.

When Deangelo Gibbs left Georgia for Tennessee in January of this year, it was widely thought that the highly-touted 2017 signee would be forced to sit out the 2019 campaign to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  Thursday, after exhausting the appeals process, UT confirmed that Gibbs will be forced to sit out the upcoming season as the NCAA denied a waiver that would’ve granted the player immediate eligibility.

“Deangelo knew that [having to sit out the 2019 season was a very real possibility] when he came here, and he [still] came here, because he believed in the coaching staff and his future development,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

A four-star member of UGA’s 2017 recruiting class, Gibbs was rated as the No. 4 safety in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

After playing in six games as a true freshman, Gibbs missed most of the last half of the 2017 regular season as well as UGA’s run to the national championship game because of unspecified issues. He also didn’t participate in spring practice last year as he wasn’t enrolled in classes, although he returned to the university in mid-May and enrolled in summer classes.

This past season, Gibbs, the cousin of current Vols safety Nigel Warrior, played in seven games for the Bulldogs.

During spring practice this year, Gibbs split time between the defensive secondary and wide receiver.  According to Pruitt, his football staff will use this season to determine on which side of the ball Gibbs will line up next year.

As for the other Power Five transfer, Aubrey Solomon, Gibbs stated that the program is still awaiting a decision on an eligibility waiver.  Not long after transferring from Michigan, the defensive lineman landed at Tennessee in late December of last year.

Arkansas becomes fourth school to embrace SEC’s alcohol policy shift

By John TaylorAug 1, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
And then there were four.

Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas.  Already, LSU (HERE), South Carolina (HERE) and Texas A&M (HERE) have embraced the shift in policy.

Thursday, Arkansas became the fourth as the university announced that, “[b]eginning with the 2019 season, fans attending football games at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will be able to purchase beer and wine in public areas of the stadium.” The school also stated the anticipation at this time is that expanded alcohol sales will take place at War Memorial Stadium as well.

Below is a statement from UA athletic director Hunter Yurachek:

By expanding our established alcoholic beverages program to include the sale of beer and wine in public areas of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, we are building on an already successful model while furthering the fan experience in a responsible way. Working in coordination with campus officials and within established guidelines adopted by the SEC, we will now be able to offer this gameday amenity as an option to fans while working to further educate University of Arkansas students and the general public about safe and responsible consumption.

“We are implementing a number of corresponding initiatives aimed at preventing underage consumption and promoting responsible choices, including a ‘We ID Program,” and a designated driver and rideshare program. In many cases at other power 5 conference institutions, alcohol-related incidents at events have decreased following the introduction of a formal alcohol sales and educational program. As with other gameday options, we realize individuals will ultimately make their own choices on whether to utilize these expanded opportunities. Our focus will be continuing to work with campus officials, UAPD, the SEC and others to ensure that fans of all ages can enjoy their gameday experience.

Not all conference members, though, have embraced the change.  Yet.

Georgia was the first SEC school to announce that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall.  Alabama and Auburn have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy, while Ole Miss is leaning in that general direction as well.

Last month, the Knoxville Beer Board approved a permit that would allow alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium, although Tennessee has not yet officially announced its availability for Volunteer football games this fall.

Drafted by Boston Red Sox and offered six-figure signing bonus, NC State WR Thayer Thomas opts to focus on football

By John TaylorAug 1, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
You can say without equivocation that Thayer Thomas really loves the college experience.

Back in June, Thomas was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 33rd round of the Major League Baseball draft.  Despite a rather low draft pedigree, Thomas was offered a six-figure signing bonus if he were to focus on baseball instead of football at NC State.

After a month or so of contemplation, Thomas’ father confirmed to the News & Observer that his redshirt sophomore wide receiver son has eschewed the offer and will stick with Wolfpack football for at least another year.

“If he took the (Red Sox) offer, it would come at a cost to his football development,” Trevor Thomas told the News & Observer. “He still wants to pursue both sports at N.C. State. This makes the most sense.

Perhaps playing at least an ancillary role in the decision?  Thayer Thomas’ brother, Drake Thomas, is a true freshman linebacker at NC State.

Originally a walk-on to the program in 2017, Thomas took a redshirt as a true freshman.  In 2018, after being placed on scholarship, Thomas’ 34 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns were all good for fourth on the Wolfpack.

For good measure, Thomas completed one of his two pass attempts for 56 yards while adding eight yards on his lone carry.

Costs of cupcakes still inflated for Power Five schedule bakers

By John TaylorAug 1, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
In today’s world of college football scheduling, if you want the pastries you’re going to have to continue to pay for them. Dearly.

It was confirmed late last month that Georgia and Charlotte had reached an agreement on a matchup that will be played in Athens in 2025.  It was subsequently confirmed that the contract calls for UGA to pay the Conference USA school a whopping $1.9 million for the one-off game.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, that’s the same amount UGA will fork over to the MAC’s Kent State for a 2022 game.

Based on contracts signed by one of the Bulldogs’ SEC rivals, though, UGA is getting a bit of a bargain.  From FBSchedules.com:

Per the contract, Alabama will host ULM at Bryant-Denny-Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17, 2022. The Crimson Tide will pay the Warhawks a $1.915 million guarantee for the game.

Three seasons later on Sept. 6, 2025, Alabama will again host ULM. The guarantee for that contest goes up $10,000 to $1,925,000.

Not including game guarantees with additional stipulations (i.e. coaching changes or location changes), Alabama now owns the three largest non-conference payouts. The Crimson Tide are also set to pay Utah State a $1.91 million guarantee for their contest in 2022.

That same website went on to add that two “other SEC schools have guarantees of $1.9 million for future games — Auburn (vs. UMass in 2020) [and] Texas A&M (vs. Kent State in 2021).”  In September of last year, it was reported that Tennessee was also finalizing a deal that would pay UConn for a 2026 game.  Additionally, there was the “Jim McElwain Bowl” last season in which Colorado State was paid $2 million for a game in Gainesville against Florida.

The financial phenomenon is not limited to the SEC, though, as Michigan will pay Arkansas State $1.8 million for a 2020 game in Ann Arbor.  Western Michigan has a trio of $1.5 million paydays from Big Ten schools on tap — Michigan State in 2022 and 2025, Wisconsin in 2026.

Defending champ Clemson sits atop coaches’ preseason Top 25 for first time ever

By John TaylorAug 1, 2019, 12:09 PM EDT
You know how I know we are inching closer to the start of the 2019 college football season?  The first of a handful of irrelevant and ultimately meaningless preseason polls has been released.

Yippie?

Very late Thursday morning, USA Today released its annual preseason coaches’ poll.  Sitting at the apex of the initial Top 25 of the 2019 college football season is defending College Football Playoff champion Clemson, with the Tigers receiving 59 of the 65 first-place votes.  The other six first-place nods went to the team Clemson beat for the 2018 national championship, Alabama.

No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State round out the Top Five, while No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Texas finish off the Top Ten.

The aforementioned schools represent four of the five Power Five conferences; the highest-ranked of the fifth, the Pac-12, is Washington at No. 12.  Still, there are five total schools from the Pac-12 in the first Top 25, which trails only the Big Ten’s seven and the SEC’s six.  Among the other two Power Five conferences, the Big 12 placed three and the ACC two.

The Big Ten, incidentally, nearly added an eighth as Nebraska finished tops in the “others receiving votes” category.

The highest-ranked Group of Five school — in fact, the only G5 squad on the list — is UCF, which comes in tied for 17th with Wisconsin.

This poll marks the first time since 2015 that Alabama will head into a season as something other than the top-ranked team according to the coaches.  Additionally, this will be the first time since 20108, and just the second time since 1990, that Florida State will start a campaign unranked.

Conversely, Iowa State, at No. 24, is a preseason Top 25 school for the first time in the program’s history.

1. Clemson (1,619 points)
2. Alabama (1,566)
3. Georgia (1447)
4. Oklahoma (1415)
5. Ohio State (1368)
6. LSU (1,218)
7. Michigan (1,155)
8. Florida (1,103)
9. Notre Dame (1,100)
10. Texas (1,038)
11. Texas A&M (893)
12. Washington (834)
13. Oregon (787)
14. Penn State (699)
15. Utah (642)
16. Auburn (606)
17. Wisconsin (436)
17. Central Florida (436)
19. Iowa (343)
20. Michigan State (313)
21. Washington State (274)
22. Syracuse (227)
23. Stanford (200)
24. Iowa State (169)
25. Northwestern (161)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES
Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; Texas Christian 63; Southern California 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Mississippi 1; Minnesota 1.

