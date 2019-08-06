Four-star 2019 Florida signee once ticketed for Oregon granted immediate eligibility at USC

Regardless of how it may be parsed, this isn’t a good look. At all.

We have already known about four different instances of some type of violence against women allegedly perpetrated by members of the Florida football program since Dan Mullen took over as head coach. As noted by the Tampa Bay Times, that number is now up to five as defensive back John Huggins was accused late last year by a female tutor of choking her.

From the Times:

In October, a 19-year-old student accused Huggins of choking her during a tutoring session, according to a police report obtained this week by the Tampa Bay Times and other news outlets. Huggins was upset, the report alleges, because the tutor took his phone to make sure he would stay for the entire session (which she said Huggins often failed to do). The woman had previously been made uncomfortable because Huggins pulled her hair in an earlier tutoring session, according to the report.

For whatever reason, the alleged victim declined to pursue charges against Huggins. The defensive back didn’t play in the last five games of last season after the incident, seemingly serving a previously unreported suspension.

The ugly accusations serve as yet another off-field black eye for Mullen’s squad.

“We do a lot. How many of them were actually charged?” Mullen said, by way of 247Sports.com, when asked about the Huggins situation Tuesday. “Part of it is also, there’s a lot out there with women. Now we do a lot of education with our team on that stuff. Obviously, I’m a big anti-violence-against-women person. I’m also a person that I really want to have all the information as I make decisions on what happens in different situations.

“That’s one of the toughest deals, because it’s a jump to conclusion on every detail that happens sometimes.”

Huggins remains away from the team as he continues to deal with what’s only being described as a “family situation” that Mullen says is unrelated to the accusations a year ago.