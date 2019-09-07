NCAA denies Boston College transfer QB Matt McDonald a waiver at Bowling Green

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it comes to the “will he or won’t he” for Bowling Green’s Matt McDonald, a decision has been made that won’t exactly please either the quarterback or the football program.

In late May, it was confirmed that McDonald had transferred from Boston College to Bowling Green. In the most recent update back in July, both sides were still awaiting word from the NCAA on a waiver that would give McDonald the ability to play for the Falcons in 2019.

In a statement Saturday morning, BGSU confirmed that word had arrived as “[t]he NCAA has officially denied redshirt sophomore quarterback… McDonald’s waiver appeal to play football at BGSU in 2019.”

After sitting out the 2019 season, McDonald will have two years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2020.

McDonald took a redshirt at Boston College in 2017 and then played in just two games this past season. BGSU’s new head coach, Scot Loeffler, served as BC’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-18.

The good news for the Eagles is that another former BC quarterback, Darius Wade, came to the program as a graduate transfer from the FCS level in late July. In the season-opening win over Morgan State, Wade completed nearly 70 percent of his 32 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns.