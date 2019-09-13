NCAA denies Florida transfer’s final appeal for immediate eligibility at Central Michigan

One MAC football program officially won’t realize immediate help from a Power Five addition.

In August of this year, a month after entering the NCAA transfer database, Brian Edwards completed his move from Florida to Central Michigan. At the time, it was confirmed that the defensive back would be pursuing a waiver that would give him immediate eligibility at CMU if granted; earlier this month, it was confirmed that the appeal had been denied by The Association, although not all hope was lost as the player and the program appealed that initial denial.

Thursday, though, all 2019 hope was lost as head coach Jim McElwain confirmed that the final appeal has been denied.

With the decision, Edwards will have to sit out the remainder of this season. Beginning in 2020, he will have two years of eligibility to use.

In May of this year, Edwards was arrested for battery of his girlfriend, but those charges were dropped in late June due to insufficient evidence as the alleged victim declined to cooperate with the state’s attorney office.

Edwards, a three-star 2017 signee, played in 18 games the past two seasons in Gainesville. At the time of his portal entry, the cornerback had been passed on the depth chart by a true freshman during spring practice and did not appear in line for significant playing time this season with the Gators.