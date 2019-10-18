Barring setback, West Virginia QB Austin Kendall’s Oklahoma homecoming is officially on

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This offseason, Austin Kendall transferred from Oklahoma to West Virginia. With the Mountaineers traveling to Norman this weekend, the quarterback was, not so unexpectedly, looking forward to an on-field homecoming against his former team.

While it looked like he wouldn’t get that shot earlier this week, all the signs are pointing toward that reunion being a go.

In the first quarter of the Week 7 loss to Iowa State, Kendall went down with an unspecified upper-body injury and didn’t return. On his radio show Thursday night, Neal Brown indicated that Kendall will be the Mountaineers’ starter when they take the field against the Sooners. Probably.

“Barring any changes over the next 48 hours, he will line up behind center on Saturday,” the head coach stated.

In his first season as WVU’s starter, Kendall has completed 66 percent of his 191 passes and thrown nine touchdowns versus seven interceptions. His 129 passer rating is ninth among Big 12 quarterbacks and 82nd nationally.

If Kendall suffers a setback and is ultimately ruled out, Jack Allison, a transfer from Miami, would get the start. Trey Lowe would then serve as Allison’s primary backup.