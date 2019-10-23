Oklahoma shutting Sooner Schooner down for remainder of season

Following this past weekend’s on-field mishap, one of the most iconic mascots in all of college football will be taking a medical redshirt for the remainder of the year.

During the second quarter of what would become a decisive Oklahoma win over West Virginia, the beloved Sooner Schooner, as is custom, came onto the field to celebrate an OU touchdown, this one a two-yard run by Jalen Hurts. Unfortunately, the two-horsepower wagon showed once again that its turn radius at top speed is nearly nil as it toppled over around the 15-yard line, sending the drivers crashing to the turf and the horses running untethered from human restraints toward the tunnel.

As scary as it looked, the university subsequently released a statement in which it was confirmed that neither the humans nor the horses involved were seriously injured.

However, in a statement from senior associate athletic director Kenny Mossman Tuesday night, the university announced that Sooner Schooner won’t run for the remainder of the season. The damaged Schooner is being rebuilt and could be on display for at least one of the remaining home games, while a new one is being built that will likely be ready for spring practice next year.

We will repair the damaged Schooner and its future use will be for static display,. It is possible that it will be back at a game this season, but it will not run. We also are in the process of having a new Schooner constructed. There is no timetable yet for when it will be ready. I would anticipate having it in time for the spring game.

Oklahoma has two home games remaining this season, Nov. 9 vs. Iowa State and Nov. 23 vs. TCU.