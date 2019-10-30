Getty Images

Ohio State’s Chase Young headlines Bednarik Award semifinalists

By John TaylorOct 30, 2019, 5:45 AM EDT
When just one defensive player has even a remote chance at winning this year’s Heisman Trophy, you know his name will litter lists for awards centered on that side of the ball.

Coming off a dominating performance that was televised nationally for all to see, Ohio State’s Chase Young has commenced the hardware haul process as he was named as a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist. All told, the defensive end was one of 20 semifinalists for the 2019 trophy, which was claimed last year by Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen.

No semifinalists or finalists for the 2018 award won by Allen are up for this year’s honor.

Positionally, the six linebackers are the most of any group, with defensive ends next up at five. There are also three defensive tackles, and two each from the cornerback and safety positions.

Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State are the only schools with more than one semifinalist. Of the 20 current semifinalists, six come from the SEC and five from the Big Ten.

South Carolina RB Rico Dowdle to miss second straight game

By John TaylorOct 30, 2019, 7:17 AM EDT
South Carolina’s ground game will be at less than full force for another week, although the situation is improving.

On the first play from scrimmage in South Carolina’s loss to Florida in Week 8, Rico Dowdle went down with a knee injury and didn’t return to the playing field. While the injury was subsequently diagnosed as just a sprain, he didn’t play in the Week 9 loss to Tennessee.

With Vanderbilt on tap this Saturday, head coach Will Muschamp has officially ruled the running back out for the SEC East matchup.

The good news is that, barring a setback, Dowdle should be healthy enough to take the field when USC plays host to No. 20 Appalachian State Nov. 9.

This season, the senior has rushed for 457 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries. Both of those totals are second on the Gamecocks behind Tavien Feaster‘s 492 yards and five scores on the ground.

Oklahoma announces plan for new, improved Sooner Schooner

By Zach BarnettOct 29, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT
Oklahoma’s beloved Sooner Schooner is out for the season after suffering a catastrophic fall during the Sooners’ win over West Virginia on Oct. 19.

The current Schooner is on IR after undergoing orthopedic surgery, and Oklahoma on Tuesday shared photos of the Schooner while also announcing the 2020 football team will be led on the field by an entirely new vehicle.

The retired Schooner should be back on the field wearing its proverbial street clothes for No. 10 OU’s next Saturday against Iowa State (8 p.m. ET, FOX).

Pitt commit charged with multiple felonies following alleged Walmart kidnapping

By Zach BarnettOct 29, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT
It doesn’t seem as if Timothy Brown is going to wind up taking Pitt up on that scholarship offer after all.

The 3-star defensive tackle out of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., has been charged with multiple felonies after authorities say he and three other Palm Beach Gardens High students jumped a man outside of a Walmart and pointed a gun at his face before throwing him from a moving SUV, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Brown was named in the report because he turned 18 last month. His three alleged accomplices are minors and were not named by the paper. Brown has been charged with robbery, felony battery and kidnapping during a felony. He was booked into jail on Friday and is now on house arrest, according to the paper.

The attack allegedly occurred Thursday afternoon, and hours later the group played in a 28-14 loss to Palm Beach Central.

Since Brown has not signed a letter of intent, Pitt is prohibited by NCAA rules from commenting on the incident.

Senator announces plans to attach strings to college athletes’ potential NIL paychecks

By Zach BarnettOct 29, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT
The NCAA on Tuesday took the first step toward creating (or, really, accepting) a world where college athletes are allowed to take cold, hard cash simply for being college athletes and not ruin their eligibility. The organization left itself no choice following the efforts of many politicians across the country, primarily state politicians in California.

And if you’ve spent any time at all discussing this issue in a public forum, the dialogue has usually folded itself into one of two streams: “Well, good, they should be able to get a cut of their own jersey sales,” or “Well, if they’re going to get paid like a grown-up they should have to pay taxes like a grown-up! See how they like their scholarship then !!!” In fact, that argument has played itself out in the comments section of this very website countless times, and will no doubt spawn again in the comments of this article.

And on Tuesday afternoon, the latter of those arguments sprung to life in the form of Senator Richard Burr (R-NC).

“If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income,” Burr tweeted. “I’ll be introducing legislation that subjects scholarships given to athletes who choose to ‘cash in’ to income taxes.”

Understanding the $300 Skill Player X accepts for promoting College Bar Z on his respective social media channels will itself be taxed, it’s never quite made sense why said college athlete would then have to pay taxes on his books, his apartment and his meal plan and all the myriad other benefits college athletes receive in exchange for being really good at sports. It likely doesn’t make sense to Burr, other than some people don’t like to see power and freedom extended to people who didn’t used to have it.

For what it’s worth, Burr’s idea is not going over well. As of press time, Burr’s tweet is being firmly “ratio’d” — with 4,000 replies and climbing against only 200 retweets. More importantly, it hasn’t been echoed by any other politicians, either in statehouses across the country or in Washington. In fact, Rep. Mark Walker, who shares a home state and a party with Burr and was the first Congressman to formally bring the issue to Washington back in March, struck an entirely different, non-retaliatory tone in his statement.

What will truly kill Barr’s misguided mission is when Duke, UNC and NC State boosters who also contribute to Burr’s reelection campaign call his office and say, “Hey, bud, no one wants this, so can you just not?”