Tua Tagovailoa a spectator at practice as Alabama looks to bounceback from LSU loss

The most-discussed ankle in college football leading into Week 11 remains a topic of discussion as we head into Week 12.

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain in Alabama’s win over Tennessee last month that led to surgery and sidelined the quarterback for the blowout of Arkansas. A game-time decision in the days leading up to LSU, Tagovailoa started and went the distance in the Crimson Tide’s loss to the Tigers. Monday, Nick Saban stated that the junior didn’t injure himself further even as there was a noticeable limp during the game that was even more pronounced after it.

“He’s a little sore, as to be expected,” the head coach stated. “We did all the medical research that you could do on him to find out if he did any damage or hurt himself in any way, shape or form, and he did not. So we’ll manage the soreness.

“We may give him a day off [Monday] and sort of start him back [Tuesday] a little bit. We’ll just have to manage it day to day and he should respond each and every week. The situation that he’s in is very much expected, and he doesn’t have any further issues.”

While the plan was for Tagovailoa to return to practice in some form or fashion Tuesday, al.com reported that the quarterback was a non-participant for the indoor workout, although the website did note that was during the media’s viewing session.

Tua Tagovailoa was in full pads and wearing his helmet when we were out there. It was notable he wasn’t wearing practice cleats, but regular Nike running shoes. He also wasn’t taped in any way and held a practice plan while the rest of the quarterback group warmed up. Tagovailoa didn’t touch a ball when the media was watching.

Despite being less than three weeks removed from surgery, Tagovailoa still threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns — and an interception — in completing 52.5 percent of his 40 pass attempts versus the Tigers.

The Crimson Tide, which was ranked No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25, dropped two spots to No. 5 in the latest rankings released Tuesday night.