Arizona adds Paul Rhoads as new DC

On the same day its in-state rival stayed in-house for theirs, Arizona went outside for their new defensive coordinator in Paul Rhoads.

Rhoads, Arizona confirmed Saturday afternoon, has officially been hired to coordinate Kevin Sumlin‘s defense. Rhoads replaces Marcel Yates, who was fired from his post back in late October.

“I am very happy to announce that Paul Rhoads has agreed to join the Arizona Football Family as our Defensive Coordinator,” Sumlin said in a statement. “Paul is a man of personal and professional integrity. He brings to Arizona a history of proven success as a leader and teacher who will bring a focus on relationships, communication and fundamentals. I look forward to working with Paul as we continue to position our program for future success.”

Prior to coming to the desert, Rhoads spent the past two seasons as the defensive backs coach at UCLA.

Rhoads is mostly known for the six seasons he spent as the head football coach at Iowa State. He’s also had stops at Arkansas (2017), Auburn (2008) and Pitt (2000-07) as defensive coordinator.

“I can’t begin to express how excited and grateful I am to have the opportunity to work alongside Coach Sumlin and the rest of the Arizona Football Family,” Rhoads said. “I look forward to getting to know our student-athletes and getting to work on putting them in a position to be successful at a high level. (My wife) Vickie and I are thrilled to be able to become a part of the University of Arizona and Tucson community.”