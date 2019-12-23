The addition of Charlie Weis Jr. (pictured, left) continues a bit of an FAU-ish look to the retooled USF coaching staff.
Reports surfaced earlier Monday that Jeff Scott was set to add Weis to his burgeoning staff. Late in the afternoon, South Florida confirmed Weis’ addition to the AAC football program.
Weis, the son of former Notre Dame and Kansas head coach Charlie Weis, will serve as Scott’s offensive coordinator. He will also coach the Bulls’ quarterbacks.
“Charlie is incredibly detailed, knowledgeable and creative in his offensive scheme and does a tremendous job of coaching student-athletes and preparing them to execute at a high level,” the head coach said in a statement. “Similar to myself, Charlie grew up in football and has had a front-row seat to observe and learn from some incredibly successful organizations and people. His intelligence and energy will be a great addition to our program and I look forward to working with him as we produce a dynamic and explosive Bulls offense.”
The 25-year-old Weis, who will turn 26 in the spring, spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic. Prior to arriving at FAU, Weis had stops with two NFL organizations, the Atlanta Falcons (offensive analyst) and New England Patriots (intern), and three other Power Five programs, including Alabama (offensive analyst), Kansas (undergrad team manager) and Florida (offensive quality control coach).
With defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer confirmed Sunday, both of Scott’s coordinator’s spent the 2019 season at FAU.
In addition to Weis, USF also announced Daniel Da Prato as special teams coordinator. Dal Prato spent the 2019 season as a quality control position for special teams at Arkansas. From 2016-18, he was the director of quality control/offense at Colorado.
Dal Patro was special teams coordinator at Montana State from 2013-15.
“I am excited to add Daniel to our staff as special teams coordinator,” Scott said. “He brings 15 years of coaching experience to Tampa and has spent most of his career working with special teams and producing some outstanding specialists at several stops both at the FBS and FCS level.”