Ed Orgeron of LSU named Walter Camp Coach of the Year

For Ed Orgeron and LSU, this is fast becoming old hat.

Already this month, Orgeron has been named as the SEC (HERE), Home Depot (HERE), Associated Press and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year (HERE). Late Tuesday morning, it has been confirmed that Orgeron has also earned Walter Camp Coach of the Year honors.

Orgeron is the third LSU head coach to win the award. Jerry Stovall won it in 1982, Les Miles in 2011.

Ed Orgeron is the @WalterCampFF Coach of the Year! pic.twitter.com/mweEqt2K36 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 24, 2019

Orgeron, in his third full season with the Tigers, has LSU sitting at 13-0 on the season and heading into the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers secured that No. 1 seed with the football program’s 12th SEC championship.

As noted by the Camp Foundation folks, this season, the Tigers have defeated five teams who were ranked in the top ten at the time of the game. It is the second time in college football history (Notre Dame, 1943), a team has done that.

Earlier this month, Orgeron’s quarterback, Joe Burrow, was named as the Walter Camp Player of the Year. He would go on to win the Heisman Trophy as well.

Three of Burrow’s LSU teammates were named Camp All-Americans — two to the first-team, one to the second-team.