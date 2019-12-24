Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: A Stanford football player walked into a portal…
According to 247Sports.com, Andrew Pryts is the latest to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. The development doesn’t mean the linebacker is guaranteed to leave as he could always pull his name out. Most times, though, it means a player will ultimately part ways with the program.
Pryts started all 12 games for the Cardinal this season. The redshirt junior led the team in tackles with 71.
All told, the Pennsylvania native played in 26 games during his time at the Pac-12 school.
With Pryts’ impending departure, a whopping 14 Cardinal players have entered the portal this season. Included in that group is one-time starting quarterback KJ Costello (HERE), a pair of starting defensive linemen (HERE), an offensive lineman (HERE) and a wide receiver (HERE).
One of those defensive linemen, Michael Williams, explained to 247Sports.com at least a partial reasoning behind the exceptionally-high exodus numbers:
Williams, a two-year starter, told 247Sports that this big run of transfer portal entrants was somewhat expected in Palo Alto. In fact, head coach David Shaw encouraged his players to explore their options knowing how hard it can be to get into graduate school. Williams labeled potential entry into some Stanford graduate programs as “nearly impossible.”
He said Shaw left the door open for the team’s fifth-year seniors to return to school if they want.
“He wants to make the best decisions for us,” Williams said. “He wants us to make the best decisions for ourselves. I appreciate him for it. He actually told me: ‘Visit anywhere you want. Do anything you want to do. Just make the best decision for you. If Stanford is the best decision for you then I know you’ll come.’
As he continues assembling his first Arkansas coaching staff, Sam Pittman is on the receiving end of an early Christmas present, courtesy of Rakeem Boyd.
On his personal Twitter account Monday, Boyd announced that he has “made a decision that is best for me to not enter the 2020 NFL Draft.” Instead, he “will come back to the University of Arkansas for my senior season and to finish my education.”
“There’s more left for me to do to fulfill my dreams, break more records and bring the program back to the top,” Boyd stated. “The only way I can do that is in that number five Razorback jersey.”
Boyd was far and away the Razorbacks’ leading rusher in 2019. The junior totaled 1,133 yards; next closest was Devwah Whaley‘s 278. Those were the only two players on the team that finished with more than 100 yards on the ground.
This was the second-straight year Boyd was the Hogs’ bellcow back. In 2018, he was tops on the team with 734 yards. In two seasons in Fayetteville, Boyd has rushed for 1,867 yards and 10 touchdowns (eight in 2019) on 307 carries.
Boyd is also a weapon coming out of the backfield. In those two years, he’s caught 42 passes for another 325 yards.
Coming out of high school, Boyd was a four-star prospect who signed with Texas A&M in 2016. However, after one season in College Station, he left the Aggies and spent the 2017 season at a junior college. With offers from Arizona State and Colorado, Boyd signed with Arkansas as part of its 2018 recruiting class.
Oklahoma State is in mourning over the loss of one of its greats, Rusty Hilger.
The OSU football program confirmed Tuesday that Hilger has passed away. While there was no cause of death given by the school, Hilger’s coach at OSU, Pat Jones, told Tulsa World that the former quarterback’s health had been in decline for years. News9.com in Oklahoma City noted that Hilger had battled cancer for years.
The Oklahoma City native was 57 at the time of his passing.
Hilger, who was famously given the 30th and final scholarship as part of Jones’ 1980 recruiting class, play for OSU from 1980-84. Three times (1981, 83-84), he was a letterman. In 1983, he was named MVP of the Bluebonnet Bowl. The following year, Hilger quarterbacked the Cowboys to the first 10-win season in program history.
From the school’s press release:
To this day, Hilger’s name still appears prominently in the Oklahoma State record book. He set single-season school records for pass completions, pass attempts and passing yards in 1984 and remains in the top 10 in school history for career pass attempts, career pass completions, career passing yards and career completion percentage, among other categories.
Hilger went on to an eight-year career in the NFL. He spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks.
Hilger’s alma mater is in the midst of prepping for their Dec. 27 matchup with Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl. It’s unclear if the football program will honor Hilger in some form or fashion during the game.
For Ed Orgeron and LSU, this is fast becoming old hat.
Already this month, Orgeron has been named as the SEC (HERE), Home Depot (HERE), Associated Press and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year (HERE). Late Tuesday morning, it has been confirmed that Orgeron has also earned Walter Camp Coach of the Year honors.
Orgeron is the third LSU head coach to win the award. Jerry Stovall won it in 1982, Les Miles in 2011.
Orgeron, in his third full season with the Tigers, has LSU sitting at 13-0 on the season and heading into the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers secured that No. 1 seed with the football program’s 12th SEC championship.
As noted by the Camp Foundation folks, this season, the Tigers have defeated five teams who were ranked in the top ten at the time of the game. It is the second time in college football history (Notre Dame, 1943), a team has done that.
Earlier this month, Orgeron’s quarterback, Joe Burrow, was named as the Walter Camp Player of the Year. He would go on to win the Heisman Trophy as well.
Three of Burrow’s LSU teammates were named Camp All-Americans — two to the first-team, one to the second-team.
It appears that Florida State and Amari Gainer have an extra special reason to be thankful this holiday season.
According to Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat, Gainer escaped injury after being involved in a car wreck over the weekend. The player’s father told Henry that another vehicle ran a red light, crashing into his son’s Dodge Dart at a Tallahassee intersection.
On his Twitter account, Gainer responded to Henry’s news tweet, “Truly blessed to be alive and healthy.”
FSU will face Arizona State in the Sun Bowl New Year’s Eve afternoon. It’s unclear what impact if any the accident will have on Gainer’s availability.
The fact that Gainer is doing well makes it okay to add some levity to the situation, as one commenter on Henry’s tweet did.
“Also starting to understand why we don’t win [anymore],” the FSU fan wrote. “Best young players driving Dodge Darts???? We really need to work on our commitment to winning…”
Gainer was a four-star 2018 signee, rated as the No. 18 outside linebacker in the country. Only one linebacker in FSU’s class that year, Xavier Peters, was rated higher.
As a true freshman, Peters played in four games for the Seminoles. This season, Gainer started the last eight games of the year at Edge. He is currently third in tackles with 63, while his four quarterback hits lead the team. He’s also third in both tackles for loss (6½) and sacks (three).