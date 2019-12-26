C.J. Beathard Iowa
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of ex-Iowa QB C.J. Beathard’s brother

By John TaylorDec 26, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
There’s been an arrest in the stabbing deaths of two individuals, including the brother of ex-Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Clay Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were fatally stabbed outside of a Nashville bar early Saturday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department stated in a press release that “[t]he fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside.”

Another male was stabbed in the incident, but was treated and released from a local hospital.

Early Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that 23-year-old Michael Mosley is wanted by the TBI and Metro Nashville Police after being charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted homicide.  Christmas Day, Mosley was arrested in a vacant house in Cheatham (Tenn.) County, northwest of Nashville.

“A combined task force of MNPD SWAT, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Midtown Hills Precinct detectives, as well as Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the arrest,” The Tennessean wrote.

Bond has been set at $5 million for Mosley, who, at the time of the arrest, was out on bond in connection to the felony assault of a woman at a Walmart in December of last year.

Beathard, who went to high school with Trapeni, was a junior quarterback for FCS Long Island University this past season.  He’s the brother of former Iowa and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard.  His grandfather is NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, while his father, Casey Beathard, is a country music songwriter.

“We are thankful that he is off of the streets. We are sad because two incredible young men are missed,” said Beathard’s father.

“The only thing that holds us together is trusting God. We are in awe of all of the good we have already seen him working in and through this tragedy.

Funeral services for Beathard are set for Saturday afternoon, for Trapeni the same day.

Miami expected to part ways with OC Dan Enos after bowl game

Miami Dan Enos
By John TaylorDec 26, 2019, 3:21 PM EST
Not surprisingly, a divorce between Miami and Dan Enos is imminent.

According to the Associated PressTim Reynolds, Miami and Dan Enos are expected to “part ways” following this afternoon’s bowl game.  The tweet noted this will go down “[b]arrring a significant change in plans.”

The report surfaced two hours before Miami’s Independence Bowl matchup with Louisiana Tech kicked off.

The 51-year-old Enos is in his first season as Manny Diaz‘s offensive coordinator.  Enos, who came to Miami from Alabama, also serves as quarterbacks coach.

This season, Miami is ninth in the ACC and 74th in the country in scoring offense at 27.8 points per game; last season, the Hurricanes averaged 28.8 ppg.  Their 378.9 yards per game are 11th in the conference and 90th nationally.

Heading into the postseason, Diaz was considering making another change at quarterback in an attempt to jumpstart the offense.

The U is the well-traveled Enos’ fifth coaching stop this decade.  From 2010-14, he was the head coach at Central Michigan.  He left CMU of his own volition for the coordinator job at Arkansas.  After three seasons there, Enos went to Michigan as an offensive assistant; he lasted less than a month in Ann Arbor before leaving for Tuscaloosa.

Report: Mississippi State QB injured in altercation with teammate, won’t play in bowl game

Mississippi State bowl
By John TaylorDec 26, 2019, 2:16 PM EST
Mississippi State will make a change at quarterback for its bowl game because of injury, although there’s a twist as to how he sustained it.

According to a report from 247Sport.com, freshman Garrett Shrader will not play in the Music City Bowl against Louisville.  The reason? He was injured in a post-practice scuffle with a teammate.

From the report:

The twist was that shortly before the press conference Shrader and a defensive teammate had been in a confrontation stemming from an in-practice contact drill. Their post-practice altercation escalated before other Bulldogs separated them.

The end result was a swollen eye for the quarterback which initially seemed of moderate concern. There was a short walk-through Saturday practice, with Shrader withheld from participation.

Follow-up examination after swelling subsided revealed some orbital bone damage. While further evaluations continue sources are now confident the bone will heal naturally, without surgical attention and perhaps by the end of January.

The player in the alleged altercation was not identified.  Neither player will be suspended as a result, either.

MSU has not yet commented on the development.

Earlier this month, Joe Moorhead was emphatic that Shrader would get the bowl game start.  Instead, the head coach will be forced to go back to Tommy Stevens.  Again.

Stevens started eight games this season for the Bulldogs. Shrader started the other four, including the Egg Bowl win over rival Ole Miss, although he came off the bench in relief of Stevens multiple times.

Shrader actually leads the Bulldogs in passing yards with 1,170, while Stevens’ nine touchdown passes lead the team.  Both quarterbacks have thrown five interceptions.  Shrader’s 587 yards and six rushing touchdowns are second on the team as well.

Washington confirms QB Jacob Eason will enter 2020 NFL Draft

Washington Jacob Eason draft
By John TaylorDec 26, 2019, 1:45 PM EST
Washington has officially lost its starter under center, Jacob Eason, to a draft.

Early Thursday afternoon, UW confirmed that Eason has decided to forego his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.  Eason spent the past two seasons with the Huskies, sitting out 2018 because of NCAA transfer rules.

A native of the state, Eason played his high school football at Lake Stevens, about a 40-mile drive from Seattle.

“I want to thank everyone at the UW – my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans – for making these last two years so memorable,” Eason said in a statement. “I’m very happy that I was able to come home and play for the Dawgs, and will always be grateful.”

Eason was a five-star member of Georgia’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Washington; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  As a true freshman, Eason started the final 12 games of the 2016 season after playing well in the opener in place of Greyson Lambert.

A knee injury in the 2017 opener opened the door for Jake Fromm‘s ascension and, ultimately, Eason’s exit.

This past season, Eason started every game for the Huskies.  He completed just over 64 percent of his passes for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns. In his last game, a win over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl, he threw for 210 yards and a touchdown.

“We wish Jacob nothing but the best,” said new head coach Jimmy Lake. “He was a terrific teammate who worked very hard in his two years as a Husky. I’m looking forward to watching him succeed at the next level.”

Penn State swipes OC Kirk Ciarrocca from Minnesota

Penn State Kirk Ciarrocca
By John TaylorDec 26, 2019, 11:06 AM EST
When it came to filling a hole on its coaching staff, Penn State didn’t have to look outside of the Big Ten to find Kirk Ciarrocca.

Thursday morning, Penn State announced that it has hired Ciarrocca as James Franklin‘s new offensive coordinator. Ciarrocca will also coach the Nittany Lions’ quarterbacks.

The Pennsylvania native replaces Ricky Rahne, who left earlier this month for the head job at Old Dominion.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring in someone of Kirk’s caliber to our Penn State football family,” Franklin said. “He is a veteran coordinator who also has deep Pennsylvania roots and ties. His most recent successes as an offensive coordinator caught our eye. What impressed me most about Kirk in the hiring process was his humility and his willingness to make this an easy transition for our players. We are thrilled to welcome Kirk and his family home to Pennsylvania and to Happy Valley!”

Ciarocca spent the past three seasons as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Minnesota.  Prior to that, he was P.J. Fleck‘s coordinator at Western Michigan for four years (2013-16).

“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to work at a program as rich in tradition as Penn State University,” Ciarrocca said. “It is an honor and a privilege to join Coach Franklin’s staff and to work alongside such a successful head football coach. Having grown up a Penn State fan, I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your offensive coordinator. My family and I are overjoyed to be coming home to Happy Valley.”