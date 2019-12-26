Suspect arrested in stabbing death of ex-Iowa QB C.J. Beathard’s brother

There’s been an arrest in the stabbing deaths of two individuals, including the brother of ex-Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Clay Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were fatally stabbed outside of a Nashville bar early Saturday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department stated in a press release that “[t]he fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside.”

Another male was stabbed in the incident, but was treated and released from a local hospital.

Early Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that 23-year-old Michael Mosley is wanted by the TBI and Metro Nashville Police after being charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted homicide. Christmas Day, Mosley was arrested in a vacant house in Cheatham (Tenn.) County, northwest of Nashville.

“A combined task force of MNPD SWAT, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Midtown Hills Precinct detectives, as well as Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the arrest,” The Tennessean wrote.

Bond has been set at $5 million for Mosley, who, at the time of the arrest, was out on bond in connection to the felony assault of a woman at a Walmart in December of last year.

Beathard, who went to high school with Trapeni, was a junior quarterback for FCS Long Island University this past season. He’s the brother of former Iowa and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. His grandfather is NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, while his father, Casey Beathard, is a country music songwriter.

“We are thankful that he is off of the streets. We are sad because two incredible young men are missed,” said Beathard’s father.

“The only thing that holds us together is trusting God. We are in awe of all of the good we have already seen him working in and through this tragedy.

Funeral services for Beathard are set for Saturday afternoon, for Trapeni the same day.