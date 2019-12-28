Nick Saban Alabama
Nick Saban: Alabama CB Scooby Carter remains in transfer portal, is welcome to return

By John TaylorDec 28, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
Based on Nick Saban‘s latest remarks, the Alabama saga that is Scooby Carter continues.

On his radio show in mid-November, Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for the Mississippi State game in Starkville because he missed a class, although the head coach didn’t reveal the player’s identity at the time; on the day of the game, it was confirmed that the player in question was Carter (pictured, No.11).  Not long after, the true freshman cornerback announced that he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

A month later, Carter’s father revealed that his son had opted to remain at ‘Bama and rejoined the Crimson Tide football team. The purported return was preceded by at least one conversation with Saban.

In an update Friday, however, Saban indicated that Carter remains away from the team.  In fact, Carter hasn’t practiced with the team since that initial suspension.  And his name is still in the transfer portal.

The coach did, though, state that the door remains open for a return.

Scooby can have another opportunity to be on the team.  If he wants to start with the team next semester in school, we’ll give him another opportunity at that time — if he did okay in school,” Saban said. “We are trying to be supportive and help him to do the things that he needs to do to have a chance to be successful as a person, as a student-athlete and as a player. We will give him an opportunity to come back next semester if he wants to do that.”

Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas.  He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.

In three games this season, Carter has been credited with one tackle.  Because he has only played in those three games, he could take a redshirt for the 2019 season.

Florida State the landing spot for Texas A&M transfer RB Jashaun Corbin

Florida State
By John TaylorDec 28, 2019, 11:49 AM EST
To Florida State from Texas A&M, Jashaun Corbin’s roller coaster ride of a season continues.

In September, Corbin went down with a season-ending hamstring injury. Earlier this month, the running back entered the NCAA transfer database.  Saturday morning, the Florida native announced that he has committed to continuing his playing career at FSU.

Corbin’s announcement came one day after his former team came back to win the Texas Bowl.

Corbin started the first two games of the 2019 season before going down with the injury, rushing for 137 yards in that limited action.  As a true freshman the year before, he totaled 346 yards and a touchdown on 61 carries.

A four-star 2018 signee, Corbin was rated as the No. 8 all-purpose back in the country.  He was also the No. 49 player at any position in the state of Florida.  Only one skill player in A&M’s class that year, wide receiver Jalen Preston, was rated higher.

Corbin had originally committed to FSU, but ended up following Jimbo Fisher to the Aggies.

FSU will seek a waiver from the NCAA that would allow Corbin to play in 2020.  If that waiver is denied, he’d have two seasons of eligibility beginning in 2021 after sitting out next season.

College Football Bowl Preview: Your Dec. 28 Viewer’s Guide

College Football Bowl Preview
By John TaylorDec 28, 2019, 8:58 AM EST
Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Dec. 28 bowl menu, one that features four games, including both College Football Playoff semifinals.

WHO: Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5)
WHAT: The 30th Camping World Bowl
WHERE: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
WHEN: Noon ET on ABC
THE LINE: Iowa State, +4
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1)
WHAT: The 83rd Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN
THE LINE: Memphis, +7
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: No. 1 LSU (13-0) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1)
WHAT: The 27th Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
WHEN: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE LINE: Oklahoma, +13½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) vs. No. 3 Clemson (13-0)
WHAT: The 49th PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
WHERE: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE LINE: Ohio State, +2½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

CFT Previews: College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 28, 2019, 8:22 AM EST
WHO: No. 3 Clemson (13-0) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (13-0)
WHAT: College Football Playoff semifinal at the 49th PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
THE SKINNY: Over at my other job I ranked the 10 best games of the 2010s, and I think we can all agree this one has a chance to force a last-minute addendum. Simply put, it’s hard to arrange a better game on paper than one 13-0 team winning by an average score of 49-13 playing another 13-0 team winning by an average of 47-11, who happens to be the defending national champions. Particularly when these two 13-0 teams have the history that Ohio State and Clemson do.

Ohio State is the historically superior of these two, but Clemson has notched important wins over the Buckeyes in its own quest to the top of college football. In fact, these teams have played all of three times, all Clemson wins, all important turning points for Ohio State. First, of course, was the 1978 Gator Bowl that served as the final straw for Woody Hayes. More recently, Clemson beat Ohio State in the 2014 Orange Bowl, a game that showed Ohio State still had work to do in its chase for the title under Urban Meyer and one that served as a milestone win for Clemson’s rise under Dabo Swinney. Then, there was the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, a game where the Tigers completely flattened the Buckeyes, winning 31-0 while limiting JT Barrett to an anemic 127 yards and two interceptions on 33 passing attempts. Clemson would go on to win its first of two (and counting) national titles under Swinney a week later, while Ohio State set off a series of moves that led them back to where they are.

In the days following that 2016 Fiesta Bowl, Meyer released Tim Beck as his offensive coordinator and hired Ryan Day to revamp his broken downfield passing game. Day quickly demonstrated competence beyond his initial task, becoming Ohio State’s sole offensive coordinator after the 2017 season, the interim head coach ahead of the 2018 campaign and the full-time head coach afterward.

And now they’re here, back in the playoff for the first time, facing the same team in the same spot they were embarrassed by three seasons prior. This time, Ohio State brings a quarterback in Justin Fields averaging 9.6 yards per attempt with an eye-popping 40 touchdowns against one interception. The Heisman finalist also rushed for 471 yards and 10 touchdowns thus far, but he’s admitted this week his bum knee will immobilize him more than he’d like, in which case the Buckeyes will have to lean on their Doak Walker finalist running back JK Dobbins (1,829 yards, 20 touchdowns), their Joe Moore Award finalist offensive line, and a receiving corps featuring five capable threats.

On the other side, Clemson will counter with Trevor Lawrence (20 touchdowns, no interceptions in his last six games), Travis Etienne (1,500 yards on 8.24 a carry, 17 touchdowns) and a receiving corps that might be even more dangerous than Ohio State’s. Clemson doesn’t have a defensive lineman like Ohio State’s other Heisman finalist in Chase Young, but Ohio State doesn’t have a linebacker like Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons. The secondaries rank Nos. 1 and 2 in pass efficiency defense, as both limit opponents to around 50 percent completions at 5.3 yards per attempt, and both have claimed twice as many interceptions as touchdown passes allowed.

Add it all up and you’ve got the most anticipated semifinal game of the Playoff’s six-year history, and picking a winner feels like a true coin-flip. I’ve felt Ohio State is the best team in the country since September, so in my case it’s time to ride that take until the end.

THE PICK: Ohio State 30, Clemson 28

 

CFT Previews: College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 28, 2019, 8:04 AM EST
2 Comments

WHO: No. 1 LSU (13-0) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1)
WHAT: The 52nd Peach Bowl
WHEN: December 28 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.
THE SKINNY: The regular season is in the books and after months of chasing an elusive spot in the sport’s most exclusive company, the College Football Playoff is finally here. The first of the two semifinal games on the final Saturday of the decade is a juicy one full of storylines.

You can start with the new kids on this CFP block in the No. 1 overall seed to this year’s national title tournament, LSU. Head coach Ed Orgeron has done a masterful job pushing all the right buttons in Baton Rouge as the Tigers’ dream season continues with another trip to Atlanta and the opportunity to play for everything the sport has to offer next month in their own backyard. Much of the credit for 2019 has to go to his hire of WR coach/passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who came over from the New Orleans Saints and won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant. He’s helped completely turnaround the team’s offense from one stuck in neutral to one of the most prolific attacks in the country.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is the triggerman that everything flows through and the one-time Ohio State grad transfer has proceeded to light school, conference and potentially FBS records on fire. He enters the semifinal completing an unheard of 77.9 percent of his passes and is about as dynamic and fearless a quarterback as they come. It helps, of course, to not only be accurate but also have playmakers on the outside and Burrow has them in spades, led by Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase and fellow 1,000-yard receiver Justin JeffersonMix in a deep roster full of others and one really has to pick one’s poison in terms of who you want to, if not stop, at least limit. If there is one Achilles heel though, it’s the health of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The junior has been fantastic down the stretch run to the SEC title but will be limited for the game with a hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the month. Luckily whoever takes his snaps will have the benefit of lining up behind the Joe Moore Award winner as the nation’s best offensive line,but it’s still a steep drop off between the team’s leading rusher and a host of inexperienced options.

The flip side is that LSU’s defense is fairly healthy coming into this one, especially with top safety Grant Delpit playing up to his potential, only adding to one of the best secondaries in college football. Derek Stingley Jr. and Kristian Fulton form one of the best cornerback duos in the country and their ability to go on an island allows coordinator Dave Aranda to do a ton of things with the fast and physical front seven that is attacking as they come.

Of course, that unit will have to contend with what has been one of the best offenses in the sport from the last few years and a group of playoff veterans in Oklahoma. Lincoln Riley’s track record speaks for itself with back-to-back Heisman winners in Norman and this year’s runner up to Burrow in Jalen Hurts. The latter is no stranger to this stage, having been to the playoff each of the past three seasons while sporting a 5-0 record in Atlanta and a 3-0 overall mark against LSU while quarterbacking Alabama. Much more of a running threat than his predecessors behind center, Hurts can, well, lay the hurt if he lowers his shoulder and may well set the FBS mark for passing efficiency depending on how this game goes.

One advantage the Sooners offense has over their previous CFP teams, though: their defense. What was once a liability is now a pretty solid unit under Alex Grinch. Neville Gallimore is a top prospect to watch right in the middle of things and even their once-derided secondary has grown up and been able to more than hold their own against the Big 12’s high-flying attacks. There is cause for concern coming in, though, as pass rusher Ronnie Perkins is one of several starters or key backups who will miss the game due to suspension. Not exactly what you want to hear coming into the most important game of the year, but OU has at least been better defensively than they have in the past and they’ve been very competitive against SEC teams like this before.

One thing to pay particular attention to in this one is just the coaching chess match that goes on between each sideline. Aranda is the highest-paid coordinator in the country for a reason and it will be fascinating to see him match wits and make adjustments against the brilliance of Riley. Same goes for Grinch facing off against Brady and OC Steve Ensminger as well. The game within the game is going to be just as fun as the one between the players going out and trying to execute, which only adds to the intrigue in what should be a fantastic College Football Playoff to close out 2019.

Turnovers should prove key to both sides, but the Tigers enter a heavy favorite for a reason though and ultimately will head back to Louisiana with a date in New Orleans to play for the national championship. The Sooners can stay close for the most part thanks to their offense, but, eventually, they’re just not quite to the same level as the top seed is this year.

THE LINE: Oklahoma, +13½
THE PICK: LSU 38, Oklahoma 27