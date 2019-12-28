WHO: No. 1 LSU (13-0) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1)

WHAT: The 52nd Peach Bowl

WHEN: December 28 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

THE SKINNY: The regular season is in the books and after months of chasing an elusive spot in the sport’s most exclusive company, the College Football Playoff is finally here. The first of the two semifinal games on the final Saturday of the decade is a juicy one full of storylines.

You can start with the new kids on this CFP block in the No. 1 overall seed to this year’s national title tournament, LSU. Head coach Ed Orgeron has done a masterful job pushing all the right buttons in Baton Rouge as the Tigers’ dream season continues with another trip to Atlanta and the opportunity to play for everything the sport has to offer next month in their own backyard. Much of the credit for 2019 has to go to his hire of WR coach/passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who came over from the New Orleans Saints and won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant. He’s helped completely turnaround the team’s offense from one stuck in neutral to one of the most prolific attacks in the country.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is the triggerman that everything flows through and the one-time Ohio State grad transfer has proceeded to light school, conference and potentially FBS records on fire. He enters the semifinal completing an unheard of 77.9 percent of his passes and is about as dynamic and fearless a quarterback as they come. It helps, of course, to not only be accurate but also have playmakers on the outside and Burrow has them in spades, led by Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase and fellow 1,000-yard receiver Justin Jefferson. Mix in a deep roster full of others and one really has to pick one’s poison in terms of who you want to, if not stop, at least limit. If there is one Achilles heel though, it’s the health of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The junior has been fantastic down the stretch run to the SEC title but will be limited for the game with a hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the month. Luckily whoever takes his snaps will have the benefit of lining up behind the Joe Moore Award winner as the nation’s best offensive line,but it’s still a steep drop off between the team’s leading rusher and a host of inexperienced options.

The flip side is that LSU’s defense is fairly healthy coming into this one, especially with top safety Grant Delpit playing up to his potential, only adding to one of the best secondaries in college football. Derek Stingley Jr. and Kristian Fulton form one of the best cornerback duos in the country and their ability to go on an island allows coordinator Dave Aranda to do a ton of things with the fast and physical front seven that is attacking as they come.

Of course, that unit will have to contend with what has been one of the best offenses in the sport from the last few years and a group of playoff veterans in Oklahoma. Lincoln Riley’s track record speaks for itself with back-to-back Heisman winners in Norman and this year’s runner up to Burrow in Jalen Hurts. The latter is no stranger to this stage, having been to the playoff each of the past three seasons while sporting a 5-0 record in Atlanta and a 3-0 overall mark against LSU while quarterbacking Alabama. Much more of a running threat than his predecessors behind center, Hurts can, well, lay the hurt if he lowers his shoulder and may well set the FBS mark for passing efficiency depending on how this game goes.

One advantage the Sooners offense has over their previous CFP teams, though: their defense. What was once a liability is now a pretty solid unit under Alex Grinch. Neville Gallimore is a top prospect to watch right in the middle of things and even their once-derided secondary has grown up and been able to more than hold their own against the Big 12’s high-flying attacks. There is cause for concern coming in, though, as pass rusher Ronnie Perkins is one of several starters or key backups who will miss the game due to suspension. Not exactly what you want to hear coming into the most important game of the year, but OU has at least been better defensively than they have in the past and they’ve been very competitive against SEC teams like this before.

One thing to pay particular attention to in this one is just the coaching chess match that goes on between each sideline. Aranda is the highest-paid coordinator in the country for a reason and it will be fascinating to see him match wits and make adjustments against the brilliance of Riley. Same goes for Grinch facing off against Brady and OC Steve Ensminger as well. The game within the game is going to be just as fun as the one between the players going out and trying to execute, which only adds to the intrigue in what should be a fantastic College Football Playoff to close out 2019.

Turnovers should prove key to both sides, but the Tigers enter a heavy favorite for a reason though and ultimately will head back to Louisiana with a date in New Orleans to play for the national championship. The Sooners can stay close for the most part thanks to their offense, but, eventually, they’re just not quite to the same level as the top seed is this year.

THE LINE: Oklahoma, +13½

THE PICK: LSU 38, Oklahoma 27