Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman enters transfer portal

I’m going to guess that most around the Wake Forest football program didn’t expect this type of Jamie Newman news to close out the year.

In a surprise development, Newman announced on Twitter that, “after great consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to further my academic and athletic journey by entering into the transfer portal.” While labeling it “a tough decision,” the quarterback gave no specific reason for the move.

“I am thankful to Wake Forest for the opportunity and to my teammates, fans and coaching staff for a great season,” Newman added.

Newman will leave the Demon Deacons as a graduate transfer. Next year will serve as his final season of eligibility.

“We appreciate Jamie’s contributions to our program’s success and wish him well as he continues his career,” head coach Dave Clawson said in a statement.

Newman started 16 games at Wake, going 10-6 in those starts. This season, Newman completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He set a school record this past season by throwing a touchdown pass in 12 straight games.

Wake has three quarterbacks currently on the roster — sophomore Sam Hartman, freshman Michael Kern and freshman Leo Kelly. Hartman began 2018 as the Demon Deacons’ starting quarterback before going down with a season-ending leg injury in early November of that year. Newman then won the job coming out of camp this year.

In addition to the three previously mentioned, three-star 2020 prospect Mitch Griffis signed with the Deacons earlier this month.