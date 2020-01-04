Baylor’s Matt Rhule set to interview for two NFL jobs this week

Matt Rhule has already turned down one NFL team, but not a couple of others. Reportedly.

Late last month, the Baylor head coach wisely said “thanks, but no thanks” to the chance to interview with the Cleveland Browns. This week, however, will be different. Monday, Rhule will interview with the Carolina Panthers. The next day, he’s expected to talk to the New York Giants.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport confirmed both of the developments earlier Saturday.

#Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has a big week ahead in the NFL world: He’s scheduled to interview with the #Panthers on Monday, I’m told. He has the #Giants this week, as well, and that is expected to be Tuesday. Will the coveted candidate leave college football? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2020

Matt Rhule has been a popular name on the last couple spinnings of the NFL coaching carousel. As such, the head coach held a meeting with his Baylor football players recently to openly discuss the dynamic.

“He said, if he has an opportunity to talk with an NFL team, it would be kinda dumb not to,” sophomore linebacker Terrel Bernard stated.

Previously, Rhule had interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts job in January of last year before pulling his name from consideration. These will be his first two interviews this cycle.

In three seasons at Baylor, Rhule has taken a team reeling from scandal to an 11-win squad that will play in the Sugar Bowl New Year’s Day. After going 1-11 in his first season, Rhule pushed the Bears to 7-6 in 2018 before this year’s team went 11-2 and earned a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

The only experience for Matt Rhule at the NFL level? As the Giants’ assistant offensive line coach in 2012.