ESPN will debut ‘Refcast’ option for Clemson-LSU national title game

As ESPN gets set to televise the Clemson-LSU title tilt, the Worldwide Leader will unveil a unique way to consume the event. And, given the officiating crew working the game, it may be wholly necessary.

Tuesday, ESPN unveiled myriad particulars for its “Megacast” of Monday night’s Clemson-LSU College Football Playoff Championship game in New Orleans. In addition to the standard game broadcast, ESPN will offer at least 13 other ways for fans to consume Clemson-LSU. Some of those options include old standards such as the Field Pass (ESPN2), Command Center (ESPNews), DataCenter (Goal Line), Hometown Radio (ACC/SEC Networks), Skycast (ESPN app) and All-22 (ESPN App).

Additionally, and unlike for the two CFP semifinals, there will be a “Coaches Film Room” option available on ESPNU, which ESPN describes as allowing viewers to “[f]ollow every play of LSU-Clemson through the minds of those who live and breathe the game every day.” Unfortunately, the names of the coaches who will be a part of the broadcast aren’t yet available. Per ESPN, those participating coaches will be announced later this week.

On top of all of that, ESPN also announced the debut of what it’s calling “Refcast.” Per the network, “Refcast” is “an option that allows viewers to watch the game through former referees’ perspective” that will be available on the ESPN App. From the release:

A Bristol-based production where John Parry (former NFL referee), Matt Austin (former SEC referee) and Judson Howard (Pac-12 replay official) provide reaction and commentary from a referee’s perspective. An additional referee may be added to the presentation.

Back in December, it was confirmed that an officiating crew from the Pac-12 would be handling the national championship game. Yep, the same conference that this season was forced to suspend a referee for penalizing the wrong team in the Cal-Washington State game. Or, also this season, the controversial ending of the Cal-Ole Miss game, just to name a couple of the notable and recent officiating gaffes from that league.

In other words, good call on the “Refcast,” ESPN. Plan your popcorn accordingly.