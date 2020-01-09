Slowly but surely, Jeff Hafley is putting together his first Boston College football coaching staff, especially on the defensive side.

Earlier this week, Hafley hired his coordinators on both sides of the ball. A couple days later, a linebackers coach was hired.

Thursday, a linebackers coach was added as Hafley named Aazaar Abdul-Rahim to that post. Abdul-Rahim spent the 2019 season as the defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach at UMass.

Abdul-Rahim got his start at the collegiate level as a football staffer at Alabama.

“Aazaar is one of the top recruiters in college football and will be a tremendous addition to our program,” the first-year Boston College football head coach said in a statement. “He was with Coach Saban at Alabama working with the defensive backs and most recently comes to us from UMass where he was defensive coordinator. Aazaar is what we are all about: he has high character and is someone who loves people. We are excited to add a great football coach like Aazaar to our BC football family.”

Prior to UMass, Abdul-Rahim, who played his college football at San Diego State, was the cornerbacks coach (2018) and defensive backs coach (2016-17) at Maryland. During his two years with Nick Saban, he was a defensive analyst (2014) and assistant director of player personnel (2015).