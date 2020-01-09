Move over, LeBron James, as Odell Beckham Jr. is getting in on the gifting action.

Monday night, top-ranked LSU will square off with No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans. The ACC Tigers will be seeking their third national title in four years, the SEC Tigers their first since 2007.

Beckham, of course, has a rooting interest in the outcome of the game as the current Cleveland Browns wide receiver played his college football at LSU. Ahead of that highly-anticipated title game, Beckham sent each current player at his former school a pair of Beats Studio³ wireless headphones ($349.95 retail). Along with the headphones, each player received an inspirational message from the former Tigers wide receiver.

“This is your opportunity to leave behind a legacy and write yourself into the history books,” the note from Odell Beckham Jr. read. “Not just as undefeated national champions but as legends. You’re here for a reason, now make it count.

“Best of luck men!

“#geauxtigers”

And, for those curious, no, Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t help facilitate an NCAA violation.

LSU opened as 5½-point favorites over Clemson. The line has since moved to six at most sportsbooks.