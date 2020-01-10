Based on the past month or so, the Stanford football program could certainly use some positive personnel news. Friday, they got just that.
Just a short time ago, the school announced that Paulson Adebo has opted to return to the Stanford football team for his senior season. One of the top cornerbacks in the country, it had been widely expected that Adebo would make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.
From the school’s release:
He has 38 passes defended and eight interceptions in his career and has been named All-Pac-12 first team in each of the last two seasons. In 2018, he was named FWAA second team All-American after leading the nation, and setting a school record, with 24 passes defended.
In 2019, Adebo finished with 33 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions, despite only playing in the first nine games. He led the Pac-12 in passes defended and interceptions per game, while ranking third and eighth nationally, respectively. In three October games, Adebo totaled five pass breakups, three interceptions and nine tackles., twice earning Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Adebo is the second significant return for the Cardinal. In mid-December, All-American offensive tackle Walker Little announced that he too would be eschewing the 2020 NFL Draft. Conversely, tight end Colby Parkinson a few days after Little that he was leaving Stanford football for the draft.
A very familiar face has returned to the Kentucky Wildcats football family.
Anwar Stewart, the program announced Friday, has been named by Mark Stoops as the Wildcats’ new defensive line coach. Stewart replaces Derrick LeBlanc, who left to take a job at Arkansas.
Not only did Stewart (pictured, No. 55) play his college football at Kentucky from 1996-99, he was also a defensive assistant at his alma mater in 2017-18.
“It’s great when we can bring back former players and I’m excited to have Anwar rejoin our staff,” the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach said in a statement. “I loved the energy and juice Anwar brought to the team during his previous time here. He has been a player and coach on both the pro and college levels, so our players will benefit from his wide range of experience.”
Stewart spent the 2019 season as the defensive line coach at Appalachian State.
A CFL player for 13 seasons after leaving Kentucky, Stewart began his coaching career with the Montreal Alouettes. After three seasons with the CFL team, Stewart returned to UK to both work with his old football program and finish his degree at the university.
“I’m very excited to return to where it all started for me,” Stewart said. “Coach Stoops is doing it better than it’s ever been done before at UK. I know his vision and I know what it takes to coach under him. I’m excited to learn from Coach Stoops, Coach (Brad) White and the other coaches on the staff. I know I will grow as a man and as a father as well.”
It was a busy day on the personnel front for the Western Michigan football program.
Friday, WMU announced the additions of three transfers from FBS schools — defensive back Therran Coleman, running back Jaxson Kincaide and running back La’Darius Jefferson. Coleman (Pitt) and Kincaide (Nevada), come to WMU as graduate transfers. Jefferson (Michigan State) will have to sit out the 2020 season. He’ll then have two years of eligibility beginning in 2020.
During his four years at Nevada, Kincaide ran for 894 yards and six touchdowns on 199 carries. He also caught 38 passes for another 316 yards and three touchdowns.
Prior to his decision to enter the NCAA transfer database in late September, Kincaide played in just four games, which allowed him to use a redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility. It had previously been reported that Kincaide would be transferring to the Broncos.
In two seasons at Michigan State, Jefferson ran for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 97 carries. His best season came as a true freshman as he ran the ball 28 times for 255 yards and a pair of scores.
Coleman played in 34 games over the past three seasons for the Panthers and was credited with 18 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.
Another day, another piece added to Ryan Silverfield‘s first Memphis Tigers football coaching staff.
Wednesday, Jim Bridge resigned as the offensive line coach at Duke to pursue other unspecified opportunities. Two days later, Memphis announced the Bridge has taken the same job with the Tigers.
The school noted that the addition is pending completion of State of Tennessee hiring protocols.
“Jim is considered one of the best offensive line coaches in the country,” the Memphis Tigers football head coach stated. “He is coach that gets the most out his players in every way. He is a teacher that comes from the same offensive line coaching background and shares the same philosophies as me. His coaching experience includes 14 years in the ACC and four in the BIG Ten.
“Jim creates wonderful and meaningful relationships with his young men, and they play extremely hard for him and succeed on and off the field. His wife, Andrea, and the family are extremely excited to join him here in Memphis.”
Bridge spent the past four seasons with the Blue Devils. Prior to that, he was the line coach at Purdue (2013-15), Boston College (2003-06) and N.C. State (2007-12). In 2001, he was a graduate assistant at Ohio State.
With Bridge’s hiring, Silverfield’s Memphis Tigers football staff now consists of the maximum 10 on-field assistants.
On the portal front, it’s been quite the busy past couple of days for the Florida State football program.
Tuesday afternoon, it was confirmed that offensive lineman Jauan Williams is set to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. That same afternoon, teammate and tight end Tre’ McKitty confirmed in a message posted to Twitter that he too is entering the portal.
One day later, 247Sports.com reported that Kyle Meyers has joined his Florida State football teammates in the portal. Thus far, the cornerback has not confirmed the development.
A four-star 2016 signee, Meyers was rated as the No. 17 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana and the No. 25 corner in the country. His first three seasons with the Seminoles, Meyers played in all 38 games. The defensive back started 10 of those contests, eight in 2018 and two in 2017.
After playing in the first four games of his senior season, Meyers didn’t see the field again in 2019. That allowed him to take a redshirt for the year.
Meyers would be leaving the Florida State football program as a graduate transfer. He could then use his one year of eligibility at another FBS school in 2020.