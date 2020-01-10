The last one out of the Stanford Cardinal football building, please hit the lights.

Christmas Eve morning, we noted that a 14th Stanford Cardinal football player had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little over two weeks later, that number has now increased by one.

According to 247Sports.com, running back Trevor Speights is now listed in the portal. As is the case with most of his departing Cardinal teammates, Speights has entered the database as a graduate.

After rushing for 363 yards and a touchdown on 95 carries in 2017-18, Speights didn’t record a carry in 2019.

With Speights’ impending departure, a whopping 15 Stanford Cardinal football players have entered the portal this season. Included in that group is one-time starting quarterback KJ Costello (HERE), a pair of starting defensive linemen (HERE), an offensive lineman (HERE) and a wide receiver (HERE).

One of those defensive linemen, Michael Williams, explained to 247Sports.com at least a partial reasoning behind the exceptionally-high exodus numbers: