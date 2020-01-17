When it comes to Chase Brice and his future, it’s time to play connect the post-Clemson dots.

Thursday night, Brice confirmed on Twitter that he will be transferring from the Tigers and continuing his collegiate career elsewhere. Brice has spent the past two seasons as the backup to Trevor Lawrence, who will be entering his third, and presumably last, season as Clemson’s starting quarterback.

As for a potential landing spot, LSU makes sense on some level as the reigning national champions will be looking to replace Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Making even more sense would be USF, if familiarity means anything.

Dec. 9, it was confirmed that Jeff Scott would be the next head coach at USF. Scott, of course, spent the previous 11 seasons with the Tigers before coming to the Bulls. The last five of those seasons, he was the team’s co-offensive coordinator.

Because of that built-in relationship, the speculation is already mounting that USF will be the grad transfer’s landing spot.

Even before he opted to transfer, though, there were rumors connecting the redshirt sophomore to Scott’s new school.

“I hear things too. I’m like, ‘Where did y’all hear that from? I didn’t say it.’ I’m really just focused on this game Saturday and being committed to the team,” Brice said in late December, ahead of the playoff semifinal matchup with Ohio State. “It’s funny because we don’t have social media. We can’t post. It’s just perception and ideas pop in people’s heads.”

Brice was a three-star 2017 signee.

In two seasons on the Tigers’ active roster, Brice went 75-of-124 for 896 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions while adding another 179 rushing yards. He memorably saved Clemson’s 2018 national championship run, stepping in for an injured Lawrence in the game immediately following Kelly Bryant‘s midseason departure, leading the Tigers from a 23-13 fourth-quarter deficit to a 27-23 win over Syracuse.

As he will play for his next school as a graduate transfer, Brice will have two seasons of eligibility to use wherever he lands.