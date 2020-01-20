Jalen Hurts to represent both Alabama and Oklahoma at Senior Bowl

The departure of Jalen Hurts from Alabama to Oklahoma was nothing but class. Not surprisingly, his departure from the college game will be just as classy — with the help of all-star game officials and a helmet company.

In January of last year, Jalen Hurts announced that he would be transferring from Alabama to Oklahoma for his final season of collegiate eligibility. At the time, Nick Saban lauded the quarterback for “[t]he way he managed [the 2018 season]… and I think he showed a tremendous amount of class.”

After leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff — and with Alabama sitting out the CFP for the first time ever — and being named as a Heisman Trophy finalist, Hurts saw his collegiate career end with a throttling at the hands of LSU. As he gets set to embark on what he hopes will be a career in the NFL, Hurts will take a huge first step in that direction by competing in the Senior Bowl.

Traditionally, the all-star game, which is played in the state of Alabama, features players who wear the helmets of the school from which they came. Hurts will do the same, albeit with a twist.

On one half of the helmet, Hurts will wear the Alabama shade of Crimson with his old No. 2 on the side. The other half, Hurts will have the Crimson of Oklahoma with the OU logo on it.

Hurts was surprised with the helmet, specially-made by the Riddell company, at a press conference in Mobile Monday evening.

Jalen Hurts will wear a helmet to honor his time at both Alabama and Oklahoma in this year's Senior Bowl 🙏 (via @willmcfadden) pic.twitter.com/3WDtA4ayXI — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 21, 2020

Here is an up close look at both sides pic.twitter.com/ja0IA7TOaD — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) January 21, 2020

Riddell actually made two of the custom helmets. One will be worn by Hurts during the game. The other will be auctioned off, with the proceeds benefitting charity.

For those interested, the Senior Bowl will be played this coming Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 ET. The game will be televised by the NFL Network.