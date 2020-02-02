The Oklahoma Sooners football team hasn’t even gotten its newest transfer model off the dealership parking lot, and it’s already getting dinged up.

Jan. 13, Oklahoma Sooners football confirmed that Theo Howard had officially joined the team. That announcement came nearly three months after the wide receiver decided to transfer from UCLA.

Late this past week, however, reports emerged that Howard had suffered a torn Achilles. Just how the injury occurred is unclear.

One report stated that Howard’s “participation in the 2020 season is in doubt.” The receiver, though, subsequently tweeted that he while he “appreciate[s] all the prayers and concerns,” he’ll “be fine and solid before the season.”

Appreciate all the prayers and concerns. Ill be fine and solid before the season. #GodSpeed #BoomerSooner — Theo Howard (@theohoward2) February 1, 2020

It should be noted that a torn or ruptured Achilles tendon can ofttimes take a college football player up to a year from which to fully recover. As of this posting, the Oklahoma Sooners football program has not publicly addressed the developments and any timeframe for a recovery.

Prior to the announcement of his transfer into the Oklahoma Sooners football team, Howard had also considered Arizona, Baylor, Oregon State, TCU and Washington.

Howard graduated from UCLA in December, giving him immediate eligibility at OU this coming season. Provided he’s healthy, of course.

In 2018, Howard earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after catching 51 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns. Because of a pair of hand injuries that sidelined him for a sizable chunk of 2019, Moore didn’t record a catch this past season for the Bruins. Because he played in fewer than four games, he was able to use a redshirt for the 2019 season.

During his time at UCLA, Howard totaled 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns on 119 receptions. In a loss to OU in September of 2018, Howard caught two passes for 53 yards. He didn’t record a catch in the Bruins’ loss to the Sooners this past September.