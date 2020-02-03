After less than three weeks in Pullman, Nick Rolovich has completed his first Washington State football coaching staff.

Prior to Monday, Rolovich had added six assistants to his first Washington State football staff. None of those, though, were on the offensive side of the ball. Monday, however, Rolovich rectified that imbalance. In a press release, the Washington State football program confirmed that four offensive assistants have been hired by Rolovich.

The headline hire is Brian Smith, who will serve as the Cougars’ offensive coordinator. Smith will also coach running backs.

“Brian is an excellent coach top-to-bottom on the offensive side of the ball. He brings a great perspective to our offense, he is one of the few former offensive line coaches that I’ve been around who also understands the route concepts and run-game concepts for all skill positions at a high level,” the new Washington State football head coach said in a statement. “Brian is a great family man, is very loyal and trustworthy and has a lot of experience recruiting in southern California.”

Craig Stutzmann, meanwhile, was named co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Additionally, Andre Allen will coach wide receivers while Mark Weber will be responsible for the offensive line.

All four of the new assistants worked on Rolovich’s staff at Hawaii. Smith spent four seasons with the Rainbow Warriors. Allen, Stutzmann and Weber were with the Mountain West Conference program the past two seasons.

With this quartet’s hiring, Rolovich has filled his allotment of 10 on-field Wazzu assistants. The others are:

Jake Dickert, defensive coordinator

A.J. Cooper, defensive ends

Ricky Logo, defensive tackles

John Richardson, cornerbacks

Mark Banker, safeties

Michael Ghobrial, special teams coordinator

As was the case with the four new hires, Banker and Logo both coached for Rolovich at Hawaii.