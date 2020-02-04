The drama swirling around a one-time Georgia football signee in Zachary Evans is expected to extend beyond Wednesday.

Evans, considered a heavy lean to sign with Georgia football, was expected to announce his school of choice during the Under Armour All-America Game early last month. The running back didn’t, for whatever reason, although he did confirm that he had already signed with an unnamed school during the Early Signing Period but wasn’t ready to reveal it.

Shortly thereafter, there was yet another twist as it was confirmed that Evans had signed with Georgia — but was not expected to enroll at the university. A day later, the Georgia football program washed its hands of the situation by releasing Zachary Evans from his National Letter of Intent. Not only that, but the release is a full one, with no restrictions. That meant that other schools are now free to not only contact the mercurial talent but add him to their roster.

Wednesday is National Signing Day. Evans, though, isn’t expected to pick a school. In fact, it could be a while before he settles on one.

“A source tells 247Sports that the Houston (Texas) North Shore five-star is looking towards March visits once the dead period ends after February,” the recruiting website wrote.

As for potential landing spots? From the same site:

He still has one official in play and if Florida is pushing, they seem to still be a school Evans wants to go check out. LSU and Texas A&M both received officials during the season. The Tigers have moved on from Evans while the Aggies still seem to be involved. Ole Miss and Tennessee received officials in January. I could see a spike in his recruitment again following spring football and depth charts changing with the transfer portal.” Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas A&M are considered finalists, but Evans is unpredictable.

Evans is also a handful off the field. Case in point: In addition to the commitment kerfuffles, Evans was sent home from his high school’s state championship football game in December because the back failed to comply with his coaches’ edict to give up his cellphone. Seriously.

Source: Zach Evans sent home over refusal to give up his cell phone. Evans made a big scene over having to give his phone up and coach sent him home. #UILState — T.J. McAloon (@tjmcaloon) December 21, 2019

Additionally, Evans was suspended for two games early on in the 2019 high school football season for violating team rules. On a quirky note, Evans told 247Sports.com last summer that he doesn’t watch NFL or college football.

A five-star 2020 prospect, Evans is the No. 1 running back in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Texas. On the 247Sports.com composite board, he’s the No. 14 recruit overall.

As we wrote earlier: Given how this whole saga has played out, be careful what you wish for, regardless of how talented that wish may be.