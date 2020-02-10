Report: LSU preparing to hire Scott Linehan to be new passing game coordinator

After winning the national championship, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron found himself in need of a new passing game coordinator. Now, he has one.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, LSU is preparing to hire veteran NFL assistant coach Scott Linehan to be the new passing game coordinator of the Tigers.

SOURCES: #LSU is hiring former #Vikings #Dolphins #Lions and #Cowboys OC Scott Linehan as the Tigers new passing game coordinator. Linehan has coached several prolific QB/WR combinations in his NFL career. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 10, 2020

Linehan most recently was an offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys from 2015 through 2018. Prior to that, Linehan was the passing game coordinator for the Cowboys, which came after five seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. The former head coach of the St. Louis Rams (2006-2008) has also had coaching stops with the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings at the NFL level.

Linehan does have college experience, however. His first college job came with his alma mater, Idaho, in 1989 as a wide receivers coach. He eventually made stops at UNLV, Washington and Louisville before making his way to the NFL.

Linehan will be replacing Joe Brady, the 2019 Broyles Award winner. Brady left LSU for the NFL as a part of former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule‘s staff with the Carolina Panthers.

Follow @KevinOnCFB