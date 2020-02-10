Report: LSU preparing to hire Scott Linehan to be new passing game coordinator

After winning the national championship, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron found himself in need of a new passing game coordinator. Now, he has one.
According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, LSU is preparing to hire veteran NFL assistant coach Scott Linehan to be the new passing game coordinator of the Tigers.
Linehan most recently was an offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys from 2015 through 2018. Prior to that, Linehan was the passing game coordinator for the Cowboys, which came after five seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. The former head coach of the St. Louis Rams (2006-2008) has also had coaching stops with the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings at the NFL level.
Linehan does have college experience, however. His first college job came with his alma mater, Idaho, in 1989 as a wide receivers coach. He eventually made stops at UNLV, Washington and Louisville before making his way to the NFL.
Linehan will be replacing Joe Brady, the 2019 Broyles Award winner. Brady left LSU for the NFL as a part of former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule‘s staff with the Carolina Panthers.
A month after diving into the NCAA transfer portal, cornerback Christian Holmes has announced he is heading to Oklahoma State. In a message posted on his Twitter account on Monday, Holmes confirmed he is joining the Oklahoma State program in 2020.
Holmes, a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2016, is transferring from Missouri to Oklahoma State. Holmes will have one season of eligibility to use this season, and he will be eligible to play for the Cowboys this fall as a graduate transfer.
During his time with Missouri, Holmes played in 35 games and started 12 of them. Holmes started eight games for the Tigers in 2019.
Last week, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard spilled the beans on Holmes’ decision by indicating the transfer was about to happen.
Penn State head coach James Franklin has had his fair share of staff turnover to deal with this offseason, but defensive coordinator Brent Pry will not be the next out the door before the 2020 season. Pry is reportedly confirmed to be staying put in Happy Valley this season after his name has started popping on the radar for Michigan State.
Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reported the Pry development via Twitter on Monday.
Pry came to Penn State from Vanderbilt with Franklin when Franklin was hired by Penn State in 2014. Pry has been an assistant with Franklin since 2011. After five years of splitting defensive coordinatior duties, Pry took on the full defensive coordinator tag in 2016 after Bob Shoop left Penn State for Tennessee.
Michigan State has been searching for a new head coach for the past week following the resignation of Mark Dantonio. The Spartans have seen plenty of potential options decide not to pursue the opportunity to lead the Spartans. Among the coaches who have taken themselves out of consideration int he past week have included Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi (HERE), Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell (HERE), Colorado head coach Mel Tucker (HERE), and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell (HERE). As the search has been dragging on, Pry has become a perceived target of the Spartans, but that will no longer be the case.
Penn State has already lost one coordinator this offseason to a head coaching job. Former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne accepted an offer from Old Dominion to be its new head coach. Penn State has also replaced its offensive line coach, defensive line coach, and wide receiver coach amid a flurry of coaching changes on the staff this offseason. Penn State just filled its vacancy at defensive line coach with the addition of John Scott Jr., at which time the university outlined confirmed coaching duties for the assistant staff for the 2020 season.
As for the Spartans, the search continues.
Well, the answer to where Temple will play its home games has been answered. The Owls will continue to play home games in Lincoln Financial Field, home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, for at least another five seasons. As reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, Temple signed a five-year contract with the Eagles that includes an option for another five years after that.
How much Temple is paying to rent the stadium for football games has not been disclosed at this time. Previous reports noted Temple had been paying the Eagles $1 million per year to use the stadium. It was rumored the Eagles were seeking up to $2-$3 million from Temple for future seasons.
Now that Temple knows where it will be playing games through the 2024 season, the ongoing discussion about a long-term home for the Owls will continue on. Temple has been working to plan an on-campus stadium for the football program, but support from the local community has not been easy to find for the university. If needed, Temple has a home for the next 10 seasons in place, but whether or not that will lead to the Owls getting support to build its own on-campus stadium remains to be seen.
Temple has been playing home games in Lincoln Financial Field since the stadium opened in 2003. Temple originally signed a 15-year contract with the Eagles to rent the stadium for football games. Once that contract expired, Temple and the Eagles agreed on a short-term contract extension to allow Temple to continue exploring its options. That extension expired at the conclusion of the 2019 season.
Lincoln Financial Field will also host the 2020 Army-Navy Game. After a one-year trip to MetLife Stadium in 2021, the Army-Navy Game will return to Philadelphia in 2022. Future venues for the Army-Navy Game beyond 2022 have not been determined at this time.
Luke Fickell will not be Michigan State’s next head coach, and so now it seems the Spartans and their search firm (DHR International) are headed back to the drawing board as the hunt for Mark Dantonio‘s replacement enters its second week.
And one name that’s trending as of Monday is Bret Bielema.
Yup, that Bret Bielema.
Before he failed as the Arkansas head coach and scampered off to the healing anonymity of the NFL, Bielema was a highly successful head coach in the Big Ten. After taking over for a future Hall of Famer in Barry Alvarez, Bielema went 68-24 in seven seasons at Wisconsin, including a 37-19 mark in Big Ten play.
Bielema’s Badgers won 10 or more games four times in his seven seasons (and nine in a fifth season), finished in the AP Top 10 three times and, from 2010-12, won three Big Ten titles and played in the Rose Bowl all three seasons.
Bielema did benefit from Ohio State and Penn State going through periods of transition away from Jim Tressel and Joe Paterno, but it was among the conference’s top programs at that time, a place Michigan State would like to return.
Helping his candidacy: Bielema is exceedingly available. Though he seemed for a time to be a candidate to become the New England Patriots’ defensive coordinator, he rose only to defensive line coach and now works as the outside linebackers coach for the New York Giants.
The Michigan State job would be a massive step up in stature and pay, and he’d likely take the job without haggling much over price. The question then becomes whether Michigan State believes he is the best they can do in this post-Fickell world it now lives.