WATCH: UCF QB McKenzie Milton throwing passes in spring practice

UCF quarterback Mckenzie Milton continues to recover from a devastating leg injury suffered at the end of the 2018 season. On Wednesday, the star quarterback of the Knights was shown dropping back and throwing passes. Considering where the potential outlook initially looked for Milton less than two years ago, this was a milestone worth cherishing.

Milton changed to a more mobile knee brace in late January, suggesting a scene like this was becoming realistic.

Milton was injured in the regular-season finale against USF in 2018. The gruesome injury not only tore Milton’s knee apart but also severely damaged nerves in Milton’s leg. Milton has undergone multiple surgeries since the injury and is still in for a long process.

Milton walked with UCF’s seniors during a senior day ceremony last season but he has still kept his eyes locked on a potential return to the football field in the future. Milton previously said he had a goal of playing football in 2020. Milton has stressed he will not push playing in 2020 if he has any lingering concerns about his abilities, but images like this leave you to be fascinated with the continued progress of Milton’s rehab.

It is important to remember that throwing passes in non-contact drills in March is a much different situation than reading defenses and avoiding pressure to get a pass off in a live game in the fall. But for at least today, Milton and UCF have reason to feel optimistic about the future.

