Pac-12 becomes latest to cancel spring sports, halt spring football

The Pac-12 has now joined the party nobody wants to be at.

In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, the conference confirmed that they too would be axing the rest of their spring sports calendar and halting any athletic activities like spring football until at least the end of March.

“At a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group and Athletic Directors earlier today, the Pac-12 made the decision to cancel all Pac-12 conference and non-conference sport competitions and Pac-12 championships through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year,” the league said a release. “This decision follows both the Pac-12’s earlier decision to suspend all sports until further notice, and the decision by the NCAA to cancel the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 NCAA basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

“In addition, the Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to prohibit all organized team athletically-related activities until at least March 29, at which time it will revisit this decision.”

Already the other nine FBS conferences have made similar decisions, with the Big Ten, Big 12, MAC and Mountain West also canceling the rest of their spring sports.

The Pac-12’s decision to put a halt to any athletic activities through March 29 mirrors the policy of the Big 12 for the time being. Others, however, have gone deeper into the future. In the wake of the NCAA’s decision to institute a recruiting dead period until April 15, the SEC also extended their ban until that same date.