Oklahoma not yet ready to pull the trigger on officially canceling spring football game

By John TaylorMar 18, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Despite all signs pointing in that direction, Oklahoma football is not yet ready to give up.

In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, the Big 12 announced March 12 that it had suspended all spring sports activities, including football practice, until at least March 29.  Since then, however, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a statement March 15 in which it recommended that all gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.  Such a timeline would take us through the middle of May.

Since that CDC recommendation, it’s been further recommended that the number of people in any one gathering be limited to 10.

With all of that as the backdrop, Oklahoma had been scheduled to play its spring football game April 18.  Wednesday, OU did the obvious and confirmed that game won’t be played on the date as scheduled.

Oklahoma, though, isn’t yet ready to officially cancel that spring football game.  Even as it’s patently obvious it won’t be played.  At all.

Here’s the statement from OU athletic director Joe Castiglione, in its entirety:

We’ve been receiving a lot of questions about whether the spring game will be held on April 18, or even at all. The fact of the matter is it would be virtually impossible to hold the game on the originally scheduled date since we’re not sure when or if we’ll be able to return to practice. So in talking with [Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln] Riley, we feel at the very least it’s appropriate to announce that the game and associated activities will not occur on April 18.

Given all of the unknowns we’re facing, it’s impossible to determine right now when or if the game will be rescheduled. We will continue to communicate updates as information becomes available.

Mark Stoops again completes Kentucky coaching staff

By John TaylorMar 18, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Mark Stoops‘ Kentucky football coaching staff is whole yet again.  And, as it turns out, he didn’t have to look far.

Earlier Wednesday, the Wildcats announced that Frank Buffano has been hired as safeties coach.  Buffano has spent the past seven years as part of the extended Kentucky staff as director of football operations.

Buffano also has a working relationship with Stoops dating back to Arizona, when the former was a defensive graduate assistant from 2008-09 while the latter was the defensive coordinator. He was also a video graduate assistant for the Wildcats the three years prior to that.

“I’m so happy to announce the promotion of Frank Buffano from director of football operations to safeties coach,” the Kentucky football head coach said in a statement. “To say that Frank has paid his dues is an understatement. We began in 2004 when he was an undergraduate student at Arizona. He became a graduate assistant coach, then coached at Youngstown State, and has been with us since we came to Kentucky, so he has spent 16 years getting to this point.

“Frank has a tremendous work ethic and obviously has extensive understanding of our system and the expectations of our coaching staff. I’m excited for our team and for Frank to have this opportunity.”

In between his time as a Kentucky football staffer and Arizona graduate assistant, Buffano was an on-field assistant at Youngstown State.  In 2010, he coached the Penguins’ secondary.  From 2011-12, he was the FCS school’s linebackers coach.

This will serve as Buffano’s first FBS on-field coaching role in his career.

“I want to thank Coach Stoops for this opportunity,” Buffano said. “My collegiate coaching career started at Arizona under him when he was the defensive coordinator and when he called me to come work at Kentucky seven years ago it was a no-brainer. Even though it meant I wouldn’t be on-the-field coaching, I knew I wanted to be a part of his program and his vision. Serving as the director of football operations at Kentucky these past seven years has taught me a lot and helped prepare me for this opportunity. The timing was just right and I can’t wait to get started.”

Buffano, incidentally, will be filling the hole created when special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach Dean Hood left to take the head job at Murray State.

Kansas junior day goes virtual with coaches dancing on TikTok

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMar 18, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT
College football has essentially been shut down and put on the shelf as the nation reacts to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or the coronavirus pandemic. But that won’t stop Kansas football from moving forward with their junior day event. But without the ability to perform any in-person football activities, Kansas is taking its junior day event in a virtual direction.

On Thursday, Kansas will hold a virtual junior day through the use of Twitter and Tik Tok, and they will do so with a day-long schedule that includes a tour of the campus dining halls and football facilities, a look at uniform and gear provided by Adidas, and interviews with football staff, including head coach Les Miles.

Kansas is even putting together a bracket to determine the best dancer on the football staff, with coaches and staff members breaking out their best dance moves on TikTok.

In times like these, college football coaches and programs need to find ways to keep things rolling. Kansas has certainly done that, and it will likely be something others end up doing as well. This is certainly a great approach, as it gives not only high school juniors a chance to check out Kansas from the comfort of their own home, but it opens the doors to everyone to get a taste of what Miles has cooked up with the Jayhawks.

And it just might get me to finally download TikTok. Well, at least for a day.

Penn State files to dismiss lawsuit by former player over alleged hazing

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMar 18, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT
Penn State has officially filed to have a lawsuit submitted by a former player accusing members of the program of ignoring or conducting acts of hazing within the football program. According to a report from The Collegian, the student newspaper at Penn State University, Penn State has filed to have two counts of negligence and one count of negligent infliction of emotional distress tossed by the court.

Former Nittany Lion Isaiah Humphries filed a lawsuit in January accusing Penn State and head coach James Franklin of ignoring hazing by a handful of players on the roster, including defensive tackle Damion Barber. Humphries claimed to be the target of hazing conducted by Barber and NFL-bound Yetur Gross-Matos and linebackers Micah Parsons and Jesse Luketa. According to the lawsuit filed by Humphries, complaints and concerns were given directly to Franklin and other members of the Penn State coaching staff with no further action taken, allegedly.

Humphries transferred from Penn State to California in 2019 after being a part of Penn State’s Class of 2018. He claimed to leave Penn State in part due to the alleged lack of action taken by Franklin after addressing his concerns with the head coach. Multiple players on Penn State’s roster have vehemently denied Humphries’ claims through the use of social media.

Penn State previously stated the claims were investigated by university officials and Penn State police. The Centre County District Attorney’s office decided not to press any charges following a review of the police investigation into the claims.

Ed Orgeron has witty and snarky reaction to Texas A&M cups

Ed Orgeron LSU
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMar 18, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT
LSU and Texas A&M played a marathon of a game at the end of the 2018 regular season that led to significant changes to the overtime rules in college football. Texas A&M’s wild 74-72 victory in the seventh overtime snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers. And as such, the win was celebrated with plenty of Texas A&M swag.

Texas A&M printed the final score of the offensive exhibition on souvenir cups, which surely were sought after by Aggie fans.

Of course, word about those cups did make its way back to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. The national championship coach said in an interview he hopes Texas A&M adds another cup to the collection honoring last year’s result.

“I hope they enjoyed it,” Orgeron said in a local television interview with WAFB. “I hope they put the score of last year’s game, too.”

The score of last year’s game? 50-7, in favor of LSU on their path to its first national title of the College Football Playoff era.

I’m going to side with Orgeron here and suggest Texas A&M may not sell a lot of cups with the 50-7 score printed on it.