AP Photo

Illinois town withdraws unique Bahamas Bowl sponsorship

By Bryan FischerMar 19, 2020, 11:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

R.I.P. Elk Grove Village/Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. Long live the Bahamas Bowl.

One of the more unique bowl game sponsorships in college football is indeed no more. According to a report from the Bahamas Tribune, the annual postseason contest is no longer being sponsored by the industrious Illinois hamlet of Elk Grove. 

Yes, instead of attracting entrepreneurs to an office park outside Chicago’s main international airport, the lone regularly played bowl game outside the lower 48 states will instead be held without a title sponsor for the time being. 

“Elk Grove Village/Makers Wanted will not be returning as the title sponsor of the Bahamas Bowl,” an ESPN spokesperson told the local paper. “We thank them for their support of our game and community over the last two years.”

The game is owned and operated by ESPN Events and has been a fun addition to the typically crowded slate in mid-December. Fast food chain Popeyes was initially the title sponsor of the contest for its first three years but that eventually gave way to the municipality of Elk Grove Village, Illinois picking up the rights to slap their name on the entity. 

The two year stint was all she wrote however as they declined to extend their agreement with the bowl game earlier this month. They reportedly paid $300,000 as part of the deal.

In the most recent Bahamas Bowl, Buffalo thumped postseason newcomer Charlotte at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau. The game continues to have a tie-in with the MAC through the 2025 season and typically matches a team from that league against one from CUSA. 

The uniqueness of the location (and players needing a passport to play in it) has always made it a very special bowl game on the annual postseason docket. Add in a few classics like Western Kentucky’s thrilling win over Central Michigan in the inaugural 2014 edition and more than a few fans have had a soft spot for the venerable game.

While it’s no surprise to hear that a title sponsor is on its way out of the picture, at least in these difficult times it’s good to hear that the show is still set to go on down in the Caribbean this coming December. 

Boise State gets commitment from FCS transfer kicker Jonny Messina

Boise State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 19, 2020, 9:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Pardon us while we clean up a bit of Boise State football business we overlooked late last week.

On his personal Twitter account this past Friday, Jonny Messina announced that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career for the Boise State football team. Back in December, Messina had announced that he had decided to transfer from Stetson.

As the placekicker is leaving as a graduate transfer, and will also be coming up from the FCS level, he will be eligible to play for the Broncos in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as Messina’s final year of eligibility.

Messina is expected to join the Boise State football team at some point in either late May or early June. Obviously, that could very well depend on the situation involving the coronavirus pandemic.

It was because of that pandemic that Messina’s visit last week was cut short. Despite the truncated trip, the kicker opted to commit to Boise State football.

“I was sold for sure,” Messina told southernminn.com. “I’m a big outdoorsman and obviously Boise has a lot of hiking trails, rivers, mountains — that was all appealing to me. I love that stuff. I spent some time downtown, ate at a few restaurants. It’s not what people think. A lot of people think of Idaho and think of potato fields, but Boise is poppin’. It was really nice. They have everything you could want downtown. It was beautiful. The city drew me in.”

During his time at Stetson, Messina hit on 34 of his 45 field-goal attempts as well as 98 of 102 point-afters. He had a long field goal of 46 yards.

Messina is at least the second graduate transfer added by Boise State football this year. In January, NC State linebacker Brock Miller announced his move to Boise.

Northern Illinois makes addition to Thomas Hammock’s coaching staff

Northern Illinois football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 19, 2020, 8:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Thomas Hammock used this on-field downtime to make an addition to his Northern Illinois football coaching staff.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Dan Jackson will be joining the Huskies as defensive backs coach. Additionally, in a twist you don’t see very often at this level, Jackson will also serve as the MAC program’s social media director.

Jackson spent the past eight seasons at South Dakota State. Each of those seasons, the Jackrabbits qualified for the FCS playoffs.

“I’m certainly excited to have Dan join our staff,” the Northern Illinois football head coach said in a statement. “His coaching ability and acumen are well documented. He was elevated multiple times during his career at South Dakota State. Dan was given increased responsibilities and leadership roles and that really intrigued me.”

Prior to his time at the FCS school, Jackson spent the first seven seasons of his coaching career at a Nebraska high school.

Obviously, this will mark Jackson’s first job of any kind at the FBS level.

“I’m fired up to join the phenomenal coaching staff that coach Hammock has assembled,” Jackson said. “Northern Illinois University is a special place that has a culture of winning in all phases.

“I am looking forward to impacting the lives of every student-athlete that comes through our program. My wife and I couldn’t be more excited to be Huskies.”

Northern Illinois went 5-7 in the first season under Hammock, who replaced Rod Carey after Carey left to take the head job at Temple. That 2019 season was the program’s worst record-wise since posting that same mark in 2016.

Mark Stoops again completes Kentucky coaching staff

Kentucky football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 18, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mark Stoops‘ Kentucky football coaching staff is whole yet again.  And, as it turns out, he didn’t have to look far.

Earlier Wednesday, the Wildcats announced that Frank Buffano has been hired as safeties coach.  Buffano has spent the past seven years as part of the extended Kentucky staff as director of football operations.

Buffano also has a working relationship with Stoops dating back to Arizona, when the former was a defensive graduate assistant from 2008-09 while the latter was the defensive coordinator. He was also a video graduate assistant for the Wildcats the three years prior to that.

“I’m so happy to announce the promotion of Frank Buffano from director of football operations to safeties coach,” the Kentucky football head coach said in a statement. “To say that Frank has paid his dues is an understatement. We began in 2004 when he was an undergraduate student at Arizona. He became a graduate assistant coach, then coached at Youngstown State, and has been with us since we came to Kentucky, so he has spent 16 years getting to this point.

“Frank has a tremendous work ethic and obviously has extensive understanding of our system and the expectations of our coaching staff. I’m excited for our team and for Frank to have this opportunity.”

In between his time as a Kentucky football staffer and Arizona graduate assistant, Buffano was an on-field assistant at Youngstown State.  In 2010, he coached the Penguins’ secondary.  From 2011-12, he was the FCS school’s linebackers coach.

This will serve as Buffano’s first FBS on-field coaching role in his career.

“I want to thank Coach Stoops for this opportunity,” Buffano said. “My collegiate coaching career started at Arizona under him when he was the defensive coordinator and when he called me to come work at Kentucky seven years ago it was a no-brainer. Even though it meant I wouldn’t be on-the-field coaching, I knew I wanted to be a part of his program and his vision. Serving as the director of football operations at Kentucky these past seven years has taught me a lot and helped prepare me for this opportunity. The timing was just right and I can’t wait to get started.”

Buffano, incidentally, will be filling the hole created when special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach Dean Hood left to take the head job at Murray State.

Oklahoma not yet ready to pull the trigger on officially canceling spring football game

Oklahoma football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 18, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Despite all signs pointing in that direction, Oklahoma football is not yet ready to give up.

In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, the Big 12 announced March 12 that it had suspended all spring sports activities, including football practice, until at least March 29.  Since then, however, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a statement March 15 in which it recommended that all gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.  Such a timeline would take us through the middle of May.

Since that CDC recommendation, it’s been further recommended that the number of people in any one gathering be limited to 10.

With all of that as the backdrop, Oklahoma had been scheduled to play its spring football game April 18.  Wednesday, OU did the obvious and confirmed that game won’t be played on the date as scheduled.

Oklahoma, though, isn’t yet ready to officially cancel that spring football game.  Even as it’s patently obvious it won’t be played.  At all.

Here’s the statement from OU athletic director Joe Castiglione, in its entirety:

We’ve been receiving a lot of questions about whether the spring game will be held on April 18, or even at all. The fact of the matter is it would be virtually impossible to hold the game on the originally scheduled date since we’re not sure when or if we’ll be able to return to practice. So in talking with [Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln] Riley, we feel at the very least it’s appropriate to announce that the game and associated activities will not occur on April 18.

Given all of the unknowns we’re facing, it’s impossible to determine right now when or if the game will be rescheduled. We will continue to communicate updates as information becomes available.