Ohio State lands Oklahoma graduate transfer RB Trey Sermon

Face-to-face recruiting is halted right now but the good news for Ohio State is that their latest commitment already knows what game day in Columbus is like.
After signs pointed to it for a few days following his intention to transfer from Oklahoma, running back Trey Sermon took to social media to confirm that he was indeed going to be a member of the Buckeyes this fall:
Sermon is set to be a graduate transfer out of Norman and immediately eligible in 2020 at OSU.
The former Sooner was recruited by Ohio State out of high school and heavily linked to the program that needs an experienced back for the upcoming campaign with the departure of J.K. Dobbins to the NFL. Backups Master Teague and Marcus Crowley were both hit by injuries so the concern was quite pressing to land somebody out of the transfer portal for Ryan Day and company.
While in Norman, Sermon rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 25 touchdowns as both a threat between the tackles and out of the backfield. His carries trailed off last season before being injured but his 6.1 yards per carry should still find a nice fit in Day’s explosive offense that returns Heisman Trophy favorite Justin Fields at QB.
Interestingly enough, Sermon has found the end zone at Ohio Stadium before too. He was part of OU’s memorable win over the Buckeyes back in 2017 — i.e. Baker Mayfield plants a flag game — and rushed 17 times for 62 yards with one receiving touchdown.