If you want to catch the attention of college football fans, especially those in the South, about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, and its potential impact on the upcoming season, there’s no better place to start than with the Alabama football head coach.

Following the lead of the likes of LSU’s Ed Orgeron (HERE) and Texas’ Tom Herman (HERE), Nick Saban on Tuesday issued a public service announcement via the Crimson’s Tide’s official Twitter feed. In a video that lasts nearly 90 seconds, the Alabama football head coach urged “all of you… [to follow] guidelines of social-distancing.”

And when it comes to the 2020 season being played, something that North Carolina’s Mack Brown thinks could be in jeopardy?

“[T]he best and safest way to ensure that happens is to listen to the experts, follow their guidelines,” Saban stated.

