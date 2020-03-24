If you want to catch the attention of college football fans, especially those in the South, about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, and its potential impact on the upcoming season, there’s no better place to start than with the Alabama football head coach.
Following the lead of the likes of LSU’s Ed Orgeron (HERE) and Texas’ Tom Herman (HERE), Nick Saban on Tuesday issued a public service announcement via the Crimson’s Tide’s official Twitter feed. In a video that lasts nearly 90 seconds, the Alabama football head coach urged “all of you… [to follow] guidelines of social-distancing.”
And when it comes to the 2020 season being played, something that North Carolina’s Mack Brown thinks could be in jeopardy?
“[T]he best and safest way to ensure that happens is to listen to the experts, follow their guidelines,” Saban stated.
Below is the entire text of Saban’s PSA:
First of all, I hope this message finds you and your family safe and well. On behalf of our program, we want to give thanks to all the medical professionals and caregivers in our state and across the country in these challenging times.
“Our daily routines have changed dramatically over these past weeks. Our staff is back to work, but we are working from home and obeying all social-distancing guidelines. For Alabama football, the safety of our players and staff is what’s most important.
“We are not having organized team activities of any kind, but we are continuing to communicate and support our players, while doing everything in our power to ensure their health, safety and wellness.
“As we have said to our team, we share the same message to all of you: Please understand the following guidelines of social-distancing. It’s important.
“We ask that everyone please wash their hands often. Stay at home if at all possible. And when you have to be out in public, make sure you keep six feet between you and the nearest person.
“We are in this together. And as one team, we will get through these difficult times. And together, we look forward to all that’s to come, like the opportunity to play college football this fall.
“But the best and safest way to ensure that happens is to listen to the experts, follow their guidelines and take care of each other.
“Stay safe and Roll Tide.
