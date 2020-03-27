With the entire sports world essentially in hibernation because of the coronavirus pandemic, how about we roll out a new set of college football title odds? What could it hurt? Besides some feelings, of course.
When last we left the world of college football title odds, the Westgate Las Vegas Sportsbook had Clemson listed as a 9/4 favorite to win the 2020 national championship. Ohio State was next at 3/1, followed by Alabama at 6/1.
Even as spring practice has been scrapped across college football, one offshore sportsbook still opted to update its title odds. In this set, Clemson remains the favorite at 1/2. Ohio State (2/3) and Alabama (4/5) were next.
A handful of other teams are listed with title odds below 10/1:
- Oklahoma, 5/4
- Georgia, 3/2
- LSU, 2/1
- Notre Dame, 11/4
- Florida, 7/2
- Texas, 4/1
- Texas A&M, 4/1
- Auburn, 5/1
- Oregon, 5/1
- Penn State, 6/1
- Michigan, 13/2
It should be noted that no Group of Five schools were listed in this set of odds.
One final note: In July of last year, Alabama and Clemson were the co-favorites to win the 2019 national championship at 9/4. And the team that wound up winning that title? LSU sat at 20/1, behind the likes of Georgia (6/1), Michigan (12/1) (chuckle), Ohio State (14/1) and Oklahoma (16/1).
Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma all made the College Football Playoff this past season. Alabama, meanwhile, missed out on the playoff party for the first time since the system debuted following the 2014 regular season.