In the midst of the growing coronavirus pandemic, Ohio State football announced that it would be shutting down recruiting through April. Recruits, though, aren’t shutting out Ohio State football.

March 16, four-star 2021 running back Evan Pryor announced he had committed to playing for Ohio State football. Less than two weeks later, fellow 2021 running back TreVeyon Henderson announced that he too has committed to the Ohio State football team.

Henderson made his commitment with a video posted to his Twitter account. And made his commitment without taking a trip to the OSU campus, it should be noted.

In a subsequent conversation with 247Sports.com, Henderson explained his decision for his commitment to Ryan Day‘s football team.

“The people there,” Henderson told the website. “They really care about their players and their futures. They set their players up for good opportunities for life after football and things like that. …

“Everything about them has them as No. 1. Football program is great, school is great, the coaches are great. Especially (running backs) Coach (Tony) Alford. We got a great relationship, he keeps it real about everything! He’s a really great guy.”

Henderson is a five-star 2021 prospect. He’s the top-rated player at his position (running back) and his state (Virginia) regardless of position. On the 247Sports.com composite, he’s the No. 11 player in the country.

Henderson is the second-highest-rated commitment to the Ohio State football Class of 2021. The only commit rated higher is defensive end Jack Sawyer, who is the No. 3 recruit overall.

That OSU class, incidentally, further solidified its status as tops in the country. Of the Buckeyes’ 15 commits, three are five-stars and 10 are four-stars. The next 12 schools have three five-star commits. Combined.

This Ohio State football class has 280.61 points on the composite. Clemson is next at 220.98. Clemson’s average, though, is at 95.59 (10 commits). Ohio State’s, meanwhile, is at 95.34 (15 commits). Only Texas (94.15) is above 94.

For perspective, just five schools the past 10 years have finished with recruiting classes above 94. Two of those belong to Ohio State football, including the Class of 2017 that, at 94.59, is the highest-rated in history.

On top of Henderson’s and Pryor’s commitments, Ohio State also got a verbal from Trey Sermon this month. Unlike the other two, Sermon will be able to help OSU in 2020 as he’s coming in as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma.