Lawsuit details Kansas’ plan to fire David Beaty, hire Les Miles well before 2018 season

By Zach BarnettMar 31, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT
Though he was allowed to finish out the season, David Beaty was officially fired as Kansas’ head coach on Nov. 4, 2018. Turns out, he was effectively fired before the season even started.

According to testimony provided in an ongoing lawsuit brought by Beaty against his former employer, Kansas AD Jeff Long had determined before the 2018 season that he would fire Beaty and hire Les Miles.

In testimony obtained by the Kansas City StarMatt Baty, one of the chief fundraisers in the KU athletics department, testified Long had determined by that August he would can Beaty at the first opportunity, and the administration turned to rooting against the football team in order to execute Long’s plan:

“I think it would be — if the football program had success that year, it would make it — our jobs more difficult to fire David Beaty,” Baty said in sworn testimony.

The lawsuit also brought to light that Kansas began negotiations to create what became an ESPN+ series titled “Miles to Go” well before Miles was hired, and while Beaty was still employed.

Miles was hired Nov. 18, five days before KU’s 2018 finale.

Beaty’s camp has for months alleged Kansas attempted to find a “dead hooker” in Beaty’s closet in an effort to avoid paying his $3 million buyout, which is the genesis for the lawsuit and the source of Long’s dirty laundry.

The deposition detailed that KU deputy AD for external engagement Chris Freet was indeed tasked with digging up dirt of a possible extramarital affair against Beaty, but Baty testified that Long has more of a skeleton in his closet than Beaty. From the Star:

Baty also testified that he heard Long make inappropriate and inflammatory sexual remarks about an elderly female donor to whom Long was prepared to make “a generous ask” financially. Baty also testified that Long made a comment about wanting a hotel room adjacent to where a female school staffer was staying, which Baty in context understood to be a sexual remark.

“As a general rule, the university does not comment on pending legal matters. However, in this instance, we feel compelled to note that Mr. Baty’s deposition is full of outright fabrications, lies and false attributions,” said Dan Beckler, KU associate athletic director for public relations. “As we have said all along, we are confident this matter will be appropriately resolved in court.”

Aside from what did or did not go on in Long and Beaty’s personal lives, Long based his legal argument for denying Beaty’s $3 million buyout around supposed evidence the athletics department had that Beaty was aware his staff committed NCAA violations by having non-countable coaches perform official coaching duties. However, Beaty’s camp alleged that Long was aware of similar behavior committed by Miles’ staff but was not concerned.

Beaty’s lawyer Michael Lyons pressed Long repeatedly about video clips of game footage from the 2019 season, coached by Miles, showing Long numerous snippets of non-countable KU coaches interacting with players and coaches on the sideline.

The first was from KU’s third game against Boston College, which showed then-offensive analyst Josh Eargle flipping through Miles’ play sheet and pointing to something on it. An analyst, by NCAA rules, cannot “make or assist in making tactical decisions related to the sport during on-court or on-field practice or competition.”

Long stated he disagreed with the assumption that Eargle was committing a coaching act in the specific clip, and later claimed he instituted moves to prevent such confusion in the future.

SEC cancels annual spring meetings

By Zach BarnettMar 31, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
It doesn’t make a hill of beans difference as to whether or not we see football this fall, but one of the landmark checkpoints of the offseason has officially been canceled.

The SEC on Tuesday canceled its spring meetings in Destin, Fla. The meetings annually took place in the last week in May, and had been held in Destin each year since 1985.

“The SEC Spring Meetings represent one of our Conference’s great traditions and provide an opportunity to celebrate the past year, plan for the future and focus on our mission to serve people through our universities,” said commissioner Greg Sankey.  “We regret this years event will not be held as planned, but we know cancellation is appropriate in the light of supporting safety and well-being during this unprecedented public health crisis.”

The league meetings gathered all the luminaries in the conference, from presidents, to head coaches of men’s and women’s sports, to SIDs. The meetings also drew hordes of media — Paul Finebaum‘s show aired from the Gulf of Mexico beach — and some fans.

“We are currently exploring ways to conduct as many of the planned meetings in an alternate format and time,” Sankey added. “We will be intentional to celebrate all of the remarkable individuals who would otherwise have been honored at our annual SEC Awards Dinner.”

The next item on the SEC agenda is the annual kickoff event for the entire college sports schedule — SEC Media Days, taking place in the week after the Fourth of July. Those remain on the docket. For now.

Ex-USC LB Quinton Powell hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms, urges ‘everyone to take it serious’

USC football
By John TaylorMar 31, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
USC football is the latest program to be affected by, in some form or fashion, the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, Quinton Powell revealed that he has been hospitalized after presenting with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.  The former USC football player had spent days isolated in a hotel room before he was admitted to a hospital in Iowa.

Speaking to 247Sports.com, Powell urged everyone to take this pandemic seriously.

“All I want is for everyone to take it serious,” the 26-year-old Powell told the website. “Stay inside with people you know and trust because this isn’t a joke. I’ve been in a hotel room away from people going on two days now. And I haven’t been well at all. So social distancing is very important at this moment. We have been outside all our lives, what is it to take a month or so to spend time with family.”

In a social media post, Powell expounded on his message.

“This isn’t a message for sympathy cause I know who really cares about me and my well being, but this is a message so everyone really stays inside and stop playing with this. Everybody stay safe. Real talk. Peace, love and happiness.”

From 2013-16, Powell was a member of the USC football team.  The Florida native appeared in 53 games for the Trojans.  Most of that action came on special teams.

During his time with the Trojans, Powell was credited with 58 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

Coming out of high school in Daytona Beach, Powell was a four-star 2013 signee.  He was the No. 14 outside linebacker in the country.  And the No. 25 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.

Indiana kicker Nathanael Snyder lands at Louisiana

Indiana football
By John TaylorMar 31, 2020, 1:36 PM EDT
For one erstwhile Indiana football player, it was a very brief pitstop in Ye Olde Portal.

One week ago, we noted that Nathanael Snyder had taken the first step in leaving the Indiana football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. A couple of days later, as it turns out, the placekicker took to Twitter to announce his new college football home.

Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns of the Sun Belt Conference.

Snyder is leaving the Indiana football team as a graduate transfer. That allows him to play immediately at Louisiana in 2020. The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.

Snyder joined the Indiana football team in 2016. The first three seasons, the Indiana native didn’t see the field. This past season, Snyder appeared in all 13 games.

In 2019, Snyder served as the Hoosiers’ kickoff specialist. In that action, he recorded 24 touchbacks with a 59.9 average on 55 kickoffs.

As you may have inferred, Snyder hasn’t yet attempted a kick, either a field goal of point-after, at the collegiate level.

Snyder was the fifth Indiana football player to enter the portal the past two months.  Included in that are quarterback Peyton Ramsey (HERE), running back Ronnie Walker (HERE), offensive lineman Coy Cronk (HERE) and running back Sampson James (HERE).

Ramsey ultimately made his move on to Northwestern.  Sampson, meanwhile, reversed course and pulled his name out of the NCAA transfer database.

At Louisiana, Snyder will join a roster that includes a pair of kickers. Redshirt sophomore Kenneth Almendares served as the Ragin’ Cajun’s primary kickoff specialist for most of the 2019 season. Last year, Grant Paulette took a redshirt as a true freshman.

Like Snyder, neither Almendares and Paulette has attempted a kick at the collegiate level.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorMar 31, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on March 31, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Texas assistant coaches get one-year contracts but no raises
THE SYNOPSIS: The non-bump in pay came after a 10-win season, the program’s best since 2009.  The Longhorns dipped to 8-5 in the third year under Tom Herman.

2018

THE HEADLINE: WATCH: Steve Spurrier drops easy touchdown in South Carolina spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: The Ol’ Ball Coach literally dropped the ball for his former team.  A Heisman-winning quarterback at Florida, Spurrier never caught a pass for the Gators.

2016

THE HEADLINE: James Franklin publishes, deletes unfortunate recruiting graphic
THE SYNOPSIS: The Penn State’s head football coach tweeted out a graphic with the header of “NO TALENT REQUIRED.” Suffice to say, it was lampooned.  Endlessly.  And, in response to lampooning, whoever was in charge of Franklin’s Twitter feed started blocking members of the media.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Tyren Jones becomes third Tide player arrested since Friday
THE SYNOPSIS: Shortly after the arrest for marijuana possession, Jones was dismissed.  The running back was suspended the month before for “conduct not to the standard of the Alabama football program.” Jones also served a one-game suspension in October of 2014.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Freshman QB Swoopes the talk of Texas’ spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: Tyrone Swoopes went on to start 14 of the 40 games in which he played for the Longhorns.  Swoopes finished his UT career with 3,038 passing yards (2,409 came in 2014), 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.  He also ran for 966 yards and another 24 touchdowns.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Another UGA player transfers; Richt addresses off-field issues
THE SYNOPSIS: From our post:

Projected starters at cornerback, Branden Smith and Sanders Commings, have both been arrested since January. The latter is facing a two-game suspension to start the season and the former likely facing at least a one-game suspension.  Additionally, starting safety Bacarri Rambo will reportedly serve a four-game suspension over a failed drug test. Two other defensive backs were dismissed from the program back in February as well.

Add in linebacker Alec Ogletree‘s two-game suspension for violating team policy, and Richt’s defensive unit has been hit hard by off-field issues that past couple of months.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Patrick Peterson’s vehement denial ringing very hollow
THE SYNOPSIS: This was around the time the very infamous street agent Willie Lyles entered the college football lexicon.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Vols ‘Kiffin’ Dooley in new contract
THE SYNOPSIS: Lane Kiffin abruptly left Tennessee for USC after one season.  The contract for his replacement, Derek Dooley, contained financial incentives to not do the same.  Thre seasons and a 15-21 record later, Dooley was fired.