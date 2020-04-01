A very experienced player who could replace Justin Herbert has been added to the Oregon football roster. Reportedly.
In mid-December, Anthony Brown took the first step in leaving Boston College by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Four months later, the quarterback is ready to take the next step as Yahoo Sports! is reporting that Brown is set to be added to the Oregon football roster.
As a graduate transfer, Brown would be eligible to play for the Oregon football team in 2020. The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.
In mid-October, Brown suffered a knee injury that was serious enough to sideline him for the remainder of the 2019 season. He also saw his redshirt freshman season in 2017 cut short because of a knee injury.
In between the twin knee injuries, Brown had started 18 straight games under center for the Eagles — 12 in 2018, six in 2019. All told, he started 28 games during his time with the ACC school.
Brown, whose decision to transfer came a week or so after head coach Steve Addazio was fired, will apparently finish his time at BC with 4,738 yards, 40 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in completing nearly 55 percent of his 680 pass attempts. he also ran for 421 yards and another four touchdowns.
Oregon currently has three quarterbacks on its football roster. Those are redshirt sophomore Tyler Shough, redshirt freshman Cale Millen and true freshman Jay Butterfield. Shough is the only one in that group who has actually attempted a pass at the collegiate level. As Herbert’s primary backup in 2019, Shough completed 12-of-15 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
Butterfield was a four-star member of the Oregon football Class of 2020. The California high schooler was rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country in this year’s class. He’s widely viewed as as the quarterback of the future for the Ducks.
Iowa State is the first FBS athletic department to address the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. They certainly, though, won’t be the last.
Because of the crisis, there are growing fears that the 2020 college football season could be canceled. While all options are being considered, a complete cancellation of the season would have a steep impact on the financial bottom line of most FBS schools, especially those in the Group of Five.
Because of previous revenue streams in the tens of millions, a Power Five program would be better equipped to handle such a development. One Power Five school, though, is getting ahead of the cash-cow spigot that is college football potentially being shut off. In a letter posted Wednesday night, Iowa State athletic director Scott Pollard unveiled “several initiatives that we are implementing in the athletics department to best prepare for, both the known and the unknown, financial challenges that we will be facing soon.”
For our audience, the most noteworthy initiative involves coaches’ pay. That one-year reduction will save the athletic department — Pollard made sure to note the department “is funded almost entirely by external sources” — in excess of $3 million. Additionally, bonuses for coaches have been suspended. That move will save in the neighborhood of $1 million
From the release:
- A one-year, temporary pay reduction for athletics department coaches and certain staff. This comprehensive plan will reduce total payroll by more than $3M.
- A one-year, temporary suspension of all bonuses/incentives for all coaches. This decision will save the department $1M.
- Delaying (from January 2021 to January 2022) a previously announced increase in Cyclone Club annual giving levels. The delay will save donors approximately $2.5M for required seating donations.
- A freeze on season / individual game ticket prices for all sports.
- An extension to the deadline for this year’s Cyclone Club donations and football season ticket renewals to May 29, 2020.
- Providing multiple payment options for season tickets and donations. Those required payments can be made monthly, quarterly or semi-annually.
In December of last year, and amidst rumors of other job opportunities, Iowa State announced a contract extension for head football coach Matt Campbell. His $3.6 million in salary was sixth among Big 12 head coaches in 2019.
At this point, it’s unclear how much Campbell’s pay will be reduced.
The need for facemasks in the country has never been so high, and many are attempting to chip in and help produce as many a possible. Among those taking action to produce facemasks for those who need them is Michigan State head equipment manager Andrew Kolpacki. Kolpacki, with his friends, has been spending time learning how to make facemasks suitable for those working in high-risk jobs fighting COVID-19, and he is committed to making the facemasks for as long as he is in isolation.
“Sewing is used in football equipment we usually are repairing jerseys but obviously without being on the football field right now for spring football we can use that skill that we’ve developed and put it towards good use,” Kolpacki said in a story published by WLNS.
According to the report, Kolpacki and two of his friends have produced around 100 masks while working about four hours a day. The masks are being distributed to local health care workers, nursing homes, and family and friends.
Every little bit helps in times like these, especially with medical facilities sometimes having to scramble just to find facemasks, and others preserving the facemasks they do have so they can be sure masks are available when treating patients with coronavirus symptoms.
They learned how to make the facemasks by watching videos on YouTube, as anyone can do these days. And Kolpacki, whose mother is a nurse, has his own sewing machine, so he was ready to step into action.
What happens when the Third Saturday in October is played in April? An Army-Navy Game over Easter weekend? A full lineup of bowl games in May?
We do not yet know if the upcoming college football season is going to be able to kick off as currently scheduled or not. As each day passes by, the question continues to be discussed as the powers that be are working hard to figure out if the season can go on as planned or what to do if it cannot. There is no shortage of options being discussed, whether as serious options or just spitballing to see what ideas can possibly stick.
One option that has apparently been discussed to some degree has been moving the upcoming season to the spring. According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, one anonymous Group of 5 president has had that conversation with another university president.
McMurphy is right. It is too early to start thinking that a full college football season could be transplanted to the spring, and how much of a logistical issue that may be. But it certainly does not hurt to have any idea being discussed now so that any alternative options can be executed cleanly if needed.
Schools will do just about anything it can to get a college football season on the field, no matter when it has to be played. That is because the financial impact of losing a college football season would be a disaster. The absence of a football season could be even more of a blow to Group of Five conferences and their members as they do not get the typical media rights revenue schools from the power conferences receive. The NCAA revenue distribution has already taken a massive hit with the loss of the men’s basketball tournament, making the need for football revenue even more vital to some schools.
Some schools are already canceling their summer sessions, which is yet another ominous sign that football is facing some scheduling concerns. Of course, in the grand scheme of things, there are more pressing issues to focus on combating before any thought of football can be addressed.
The NCAA has officially extended its dead period for all recruiting activities, shutting down the key spring evaluation period for college football in the process.
In a brief statement released Wednesday afternoon, via Twitter, the NCAA announced the recruiting dead period, which was originally put into effect in mid-March, was extended through May 31. The decision was made following advice and information from experts monitoring the ongoing pandemic linked to COVID-19.
The extended dead period means no face-to-face contact for coaches and recruits, official and unofficial visits, Junior Days, and more. The decision is not unexpected given the current climate in the sports world and with various stay home orders being extended on a state-by-state basis and federal guidelines and recommendations being adjusted.
As with the previous announcement of the dead period, texts and phone calls (and Zoom conference calls?) are all still allowed to keep communication on the recruiting trail open during these unique times.
The NCAA had originally planned to have a dead period lasting until April 15, at which point the NCAA would evaluate the situation before making another decision. As previously noted, April 15 is traditionally the day when coaches were allowed to visit recruits for the spring evaluation period. This extended dead period will wipe that out, at least for now.