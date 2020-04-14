Illinois football
Illinois lands third transfer over the past month

By John TaylorApr 14, 2020, 6:29 AM EDT
While there’s no activity on the field, Illinois is plenty active off it when it comes to its football roster.

In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Over the weekend, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. As it turns out, last week, Desmond Dan announced on Twitter that he’s doing the same.

The wide receiver took the first step in leaving New Mexico State earlier this offseason by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

“Thanks to all the coaches who recruited me but I decided to shut my recruitment down and start my new journey at … The University of Illinois,” Dan wrote.

According to 247Sports.com, Illinois was the only FBS football program to offer Dan a scholarship. That came last Thursday. Dan also held offers from FCS schools Duquesne, UT-Martin and Western Illinois.

As a graduate transfer, Dan will be eligible to play in 2020 (if there is a season). Additionally, he’s expected to receive a medical hardship waiver. If granted, the receiver would have a year of eligibility he could use in 2021 as well.

Coming out of high school in Oklahoma, Dan was a two-star 2016 signee. An injury knocked Dan out for his entire true freshman season. This past season, an arm injury limited him to just three games. The combination of those two injuries makes a medical hardship waiver essentially a slam dunk.

In between injuries, Dan caught 48 passes for 582 yards and three touchdowns. In starting 11 of 12 games in 2018, Dan totaled 491 yards and three touchdowns on 37 receptions.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorApr 14, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 14, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez calls for Playoff expansion, thinks committee is not following selection criteria
THE SYNOPSIS: A recent survey showed that a high percentage of Alvarez’s counterparts agree.  On the expansion part, that is.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban expects to be sidelined 6-8 weeks thanks to bum hip
THE SYNOPSIS: That would be sidelined from golf as the Alabama head coach was back at work two days later.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Tua Tagovailoa suffers setback in return from hand injury, spring game status uncertain
THE SYNOPSIS: This was the first of a string of injuries that plagued the quarterback during his time at Alabama.

2017

THE HEADLINEMiddle Tennessee State dismisses the two players involved in puppy-beating video
THE SYNOPSIS: This is the kind of story that makes your blood boil.  Still.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Gators announce playing career of Rod Johnson is over
THE SYNOPSIS: Rod.  Johnson.  That is all.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Ex-‘Husker great Lawrence Phillips suspected of slaying cellmate
THE SYNOPSIS: Phillips was sentenced to 31 years in prison in 2009 for a violent assault on his then-girlfriend.  In January of 2016, Phillips was found dead in his jail cell.  It was later determined that the former college football great had hanged himself.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Next in line: RB Derrick Henry emerging for Alabama this spring
THE SYNOPSIS: Henry was the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner.  This past season, he led the NFL in rushing.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Gary Patterson deflects Arkansas talk
THE SYNOPSIS: The TCU head coach was mentioned prominently as a potential replacement for Bobby PetrinoJohn L. Smith lasted one season as Arkansas’ head coach.  In December of that year, Bret Bielema was hired away from Wisconsin.

2009

THE HEADLINE: ‘SICK & TIRED’ LEACH SUSPENDS DEFENSIVE END INDEFINITELY*
THE SYNOPSIS: Mike Leach gonna Mike Leach, y’all.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)

Rich Rodriguez: ‘Alabama would have been a better fit for me than Michigan’

Alabama football
By John TaylorApr 14, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT
You can hear the butt cheeks of the entire state of Alabama in general and its football fans specifically puckering up over the mere thought.

On Nov. 27, 2006, Alabama fired David Shula as its head football coach. Nick Saban was Mal Moore‘s top target, but initially rebuffed the athletic director’s overtures. Moore then turned his attention to Rich Rodriguez, then the head coach at his alma mater, West Virginia. Offered the Alabama job, Rodriguez officially turned it down on Dec. 8 of 2006 to remain in God’s Country.

RichRod lasted just one more season at WVU, leaving to take over at Michigan following the 2007 season. In three years with the Wolverines, Rodriguez went 15-22 overall and 6-18 in Big Ten play. In January of 2011, Rodriguez was fired.

Rodriguez had previously stated that the move from West Virginia to Michigan was a mistake. In a story posted to ESPN.com, Rodriguez further acknowledged to writer Chris Low that the Crimson Tide “would have been a better fit for me than” the Wolverines.

“We all have things in our lives that we would do differently if we had that opportunity,” Rodriguez told Low. “And, sure, hindsight is always 20-20, but Alabama would have been a better fit for me than Michigan. …

“It’s like a lot of things. It got out there and got legs and maybe there’s an assumption that, ‘Of course you’re going to go to Alabama.’ Maybe I could have had more foresight than I did, but at the time — and I know it sounds crazy now — we were in a better place at West Virginia than they were at Alabama. You could see that they had a plan and that Mal was on top of everything. They showed me pictures when we were in New York of everything they were going to do facility-wise on campus.”

After being rebuffed by Rodriguez, Alabama circled back to Saban. Then the Miami Dolphins head coach, Saban subsequently changed his mind after a very public denial and the rest, as they say, is history. Even Rodriguez is wise enough to acknowledge that Alabama football got the better end of the deal.

“I’d say it worked out pretty well for Alabama, because they went out and got the best college football coach of all time.”

Five national championships later with Alabama football, it’s hard to argue.

UTEP FB Forest McKee expects to make full recovery from COVID-19

UTEP football
By John TaylorApr 14, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
UTEP is the latest program with a player impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Early on in what’s become essentially a nation-wide lockdown, two Tulsa players were quarantined because of potential exposure to the coronavirus. Late last week, Florida State offensive lineman Anthony Boselli opened up about his recovery from the virus.

On Twitter over the weekend, UTEP football player Forest McKee acknowledged that he too has been battling the virus.

“To everyone who may or may not know, last Friday I tested positive for COVID-19,” the fourth-year senior fullback wrote. “It’s been [a whirlwind] of emotions, but I’m finally coming out on the other side of this.

“It’s been over a week [since] finding out about my test results. I’m feeling better and expected to make a full recovery.

“I just wanted to take the time and express how thankful I am for everyone that reached [out] to me for well wishes. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, loved ones, and medical professionals that have went through this with me every step of the way.

“I appreciate all of you more than y’all could ever imagine! And could not have done it without you.”

McKee was a two-star member of the UTEP football Class of 2017. He was the No. 8 player regardless of position in the state of New Mexico.

During his time as a UTEP football player, McKee has appeared in 31 games. He started six games total, one in 2019 and five as a true freshman in 2017. In that action, the 6-1, 245-pound Las Cruces native has one carry for two yards. He has, though, caught four passes for 42 yards. 40 of those yards came on one reception in 2019.

Washington State announces head coach Nick Rolovich, others to take pay cuts, eschew bonuses

Washington State football
By John TaylorApr 13, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Add Washington State football coaches to the growing list of individuals in the sports world who are tightening their financial belts amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

On the first day of this month, Iowa State announced a one-year reduction in pay and bonuses for all of its coaches.  Louisville soon followed suit.  Athletic directors at Oregon (HERE) and Wyoming (HERE) are taking cuts in pay.  Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Monday evening, Wazu became the latest to announce that prominent figures at the university will be giving up some of their pay. Included in that is new Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich, who is “voluntarily taking a five-percent salary reduction through the end of the 2020-21 academic year.” Additionally, Rolovich will forego all bonuses and/or incentives through the same timeframe.

Rolovich was hired on Jan. 14 to replace Mike Leach as the Washington State football coach. His contract calls for him to make $3 million annually. The five-percent pay cut means Rllovich would be forfeiting $150,000.

Joining Rolovich in the cost-saving cuts are university president Kirk Schulz, athletic director Pat Chun and men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith.

There was no mention of any Washington State football assistant coaches being asked to take pay cuts. Yet.

“As the most fiscally efficient athletic department in the nation, revenue reductions and added expenditures such as these are very significant,” Chun wrote in a letter. “We’re in the process of defining cost-containment measures for the current and upcoming years. Rest assured, all WSU coaches and staff members are committed to our student-athletes and furthering the mission of our great institution. …

“We would like to personally thank Coach Rolovich, Coach Smith and all of our coaches for taking a leadership role during these unprecedented times. As always, we will continue to examine long-term opportunities in operating expense efficiencies as we continue our budgeting process for the next fiscal year.”