Power Five
If 2020 college football season is canceled, Power Five schools reportedly stand to lose an average of $78 million each

By John TaylorApr 14, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT
If this doesn’t explain exactly why the powers-that-be in college football will do anything and everything to avoid canceling the 2020 season, nothing will.

Right below this post, we noted that the Group of Five conferences have reached out to the NCAA to seek regulatory relief as that group looks to mitigate expected losses connected to the coronavirus pandemic. The Power Five schools, on the other hand, are on much more solid financial ground to withstand the economic impact of the virus that, in collegiate athletics, is currently centered on the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

But a canceled college football season? That’s another financial animal. Entirely.

According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, Power Five schools stand to lose, on average, $78 million per if the college football season is canceled. On average.

From Berkowitz’s report:

That’s more than 60% of these schools’ combined total annual operating revenues, based on amounts reported for the 2019 fiscal year. These estimates do not take into account potential impacts on student fees or money from schools’ general funds, both of which likely would be reduced if students cannot return to campus as usual for the fall semester. Even within the Power Five, there are schools that receive significant amounts from those sources.

All of this is “why they’re going to try their damnedest to have a season of 12 games, regardless of what months” in which it occurs, said Dan Rascher, a University of San Francisco sport management professor who has been an expert witness on the economics of major-college athletics for plaintiffs in antitrust cases against the NCAA. “The question is whether they will get the same revenues for the games.

Those raw numbers — it should be noted that Berkowitz’s modeling for this report used a conservative approach — show exactly why one anonymous FBS athletic director was quoted earlier that month as stating “we will be f*****” if there is no college football season.

The talk about how to proceed with the upcoming season has been all over the map. From no fans — some aren’t too keen on that idea — to starting the season in October. Or January. Or February. Playing all 12 games, or a truncated season. Having a season that consists of conference games only.

Again.  All over the map, especially at such an early point in the process.

The only certainty in all of this? Whether or not there is a college football season will be determined by government officials and health experts. Not college football head coaches.

Report: Group of Five leagues seeking regulatory relief from the NCAA

Group of Five
By John TaylorApr 14, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT
It was a widely-held belief that, as the coronavirus pandemic quickly enveloped this country, the Group of Five conferences were the most vulnerable in the FBS to financial hardships. Tuesday, a couple of events brought those economic struggles to light.

In the morning, Cincinnati announced that it has discontinued its men’s soccer program, effective immediately. The American Athletic Conference school had sponsored the sport for nearly a half-century.  In fairness, UC had been considering cutting the sport prior to the pandemic.

Then, this afternoon, Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported that the commissioners of the Group of Five conferences — the AAC, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt — sent a letter to president Mark Emmert seeking relief from the NCAA.

NEW: @YahooSports obtained a letter from Group of 5 Commissioners to NCAA President Mark Emmert asking for “temporary relief from several regulatory (NCAA) requirements for a period of up to 4 years.” Among them are sports sponsorships minimums, which hints at more sports cuts.

The “regulatory requirements” that Group of 5 Commissioners are looking from relief from include: Sports Sponsorships, Football Attendance requirements, Football Scheduling requirements, Additional Financial Aid Requirements and minimum contests that sports must play.

Additional details surrounding the specifics of the letter, especially as it pertains to football and scheduling requirements, have yet to be released.

Back in late March, following the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament, the NCAA announced that it was adjusting its annual revenue distribution to all Div. 1 schools to a total of $225 million. It had been projected that the NCAA would distribute $600 million.

The Power Five conferences — ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — are better equipped financially to handle such a hit compared to their Group of Five counterparts. And certainly, Cincinnati is not the last school from those conferences to lop off a sport or two. Or more.

If the 2020 college football season is canceled? That’s a financial Armageddon that not even the Power Five leagues want to consider.

Dave Clawson the latest coach to take a pay cut

By Zach BarnettApr 14, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT
Following the lead of coaches at Iowa State, Louisville and Eastern Washington, Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on Tuesday became the latest coach to take a voluntary pay cut to help his athletics department navigate the coronavirus budget crunch.

Clawson will forfeit 10 percent of his pay, the school announced.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on Wake Forest University and our Athletics Dept.,” Clawson said. “Catherine and I are more than happy to do our part to help during these challenging times.”

Wake Forest does not publish Clawson’s salary, but the USA Today salary database listed his 2019 pay at a relatively light $2.189 million. A 10 percent cut would bring his compensation down to $1.97 million.

The announcement did not indicate if Clawson will also forfeit bonuses and incentives, as other schools have done. Clawson’s move comes in conjunction with pay cuts taken by Wake Forest president Nathan Hatch and his cabinet.

​​​”I appreciate Coach Clawson’s leadership in immediately volunteering to join President Hatch, my fellow Cabinet members and our Academic Deans in taking a 10% pay cut to help protect the experience of all Wake Forest students amid the COVID-19 crises,” said Wake AD John Currie.

Clawson is 36-40 heading into his seventh season leading the Demon Deacons. Wake went 8-5 with a Pinstripe Bowl appearance in 2019.

XFL bankruptcy leaves Houston out more than a quarter million dollars

By Zach BarnettApr 14, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT
2 Comments

The XFL filed for bankruptcy on Monday, the latest in God’s campaign to end spring football in the United States.

As part of that bankruptcy, the league published its list of creditors, and the Houston athletics department was among them.

The XFL’s Houston Roughnecks used U of H’s TDECU Stadium as its stadium, the only XFL team to use a college venue as its home base. According to the filing, the league owes Houston just under $295,000.

Unfortunately for the Coogs, they’ll have to take a number and get in line. The XFL had 18 creditors ahead of them, among them former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops (owed nearly $1.1 million) and former Hawaii and SMU head coach June Jones ($583,333).

The Roughnecks were the league’s only undefeated team at the time of cancellation, carrying a 5-0 record with them into oblivion. The club was slated to borrow TDECU Stadium for unfulfilled games against the DC Defenders on March 22 and the Dallas Renegades on April 2, plus possible playoff games that would have been held this coming weekend and next.