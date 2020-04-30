College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 30, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: For third time this offseason, WR reneges on commitment to Illinois
THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice to say, Lovie Smith had a rough go of it with receivers in the portal. Really rough, actually.
2019
THE HEADLINE: Report: Fenway Park the latest to join college football bowl extravaganza
THE SYNOPSIS: In September, it was confirmed that the Fenway Bowl will feature an AAC-ACC matchup.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Shea Patterson says he chose Michigan for chance to compete for national title
THE SYNOPSIS: In the quarterback’s two seasons in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines went 19-7. They finished 18th (2019) and 14th (2018) in the final Associated Press Top 25 those years.
2016
THE HEADLINE: B1G gained ground, but SEC still reigned in NFL draft
THE SYNOPSIS: For the 14th straight year, that reign continued in 2020.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Jameis Winston becomes fourth player to hit Heisman, national title, No. 1 pick trifecta
THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, Joe Burrow joined Cam Newton as the only players to hit that trifecta consecutively.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Miami offers three eighth-graders football scholarships
THE SYNOPSIS: This will never not be creepy.
2014
THE HEADLINE: Winston apologizes, says ‘conduct needs to be above reproach’
THE SYNOPSIS: Jameis Winston and the Great Crab Caper. And another opportunity to use that glorious photoshop.
2009
THE HEADLINE: COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME INDUCTS 16*
THE SYNOPSIS: Notre Dame star Tim Brown was the most noteworthy player inducted. John Robinson and Dick McPherson were inducted as coaches.
(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)