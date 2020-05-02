NCAA
NCAA releases plan for the eventual return of college sports

By John TaylorMay 2, 2020, 9:39 AM EDT
The NCAA has been in the news a lot of late — some good, some not so much — but now the focus at least temporarily shifts to sports.  And the return of student-athletes to competition.

Friday, the NCAA released a document entitled “Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport.” The NCAA had previously assembled the COVID-19 Advisory Panel.  That panel, which consists of leading medical, public health and epidemiology experts, has put together its nine core principles that will help guide the NCAA toward the eventual resumption of collegiate athletics.

  1. There must not be directives at the national level that preclude resocialization.
  2. State and local authorities must have in place a plan for resocialization.
  3. There should be a plan in place at the university/college level for resocialization of students.
  4. There must be a plan in place at the university/college level for resocialization of student-athletes within athletics.
  5. There must be adequate personal protective equipment for athletics health care providers, and there must be sanitizers to manage infection control in all shared athletics space.
  6. There must be the ability to assess immunity to COVID-19 at a regional and local level. This could include immunity at the college campus, plus a more focused assessment of herd immunity for athletics teams.
  7. There must be access to reliable, rapid diagnostic testing on any individual who is suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms.
  8. There must be in place a local surveillance system so that newly identified cases can be identified promptly and isolated, and their close contacts must be managed appropriately.
  9. There must be clearly identified and transparent risk analyses in place. Such risk analyses consider issues such as economics, education, restoration of society, and medical risk of sport participation, including COVID-19 infection and possible death.

As is the case with states across the nation, the NCAA will roll out the eventual return of collegiate athletics in phases.  In this case, there are three phases.  Those phases are:

Phase One:

In accordance with the federal guidelines, resocialization of sport for Phase One assumes the following:

  • Gating criteria have been satisfied for a minimum of 14 days.
  • Vulnerable student-athletes, athletics health care providers, coaches and athletics personnel should continue to shelter in place. Vulnerable populations include individuals with serious underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity and asthma, and those whose immune system is compromised, such as by chemotherapy.
  • Those living in dorms and other residences where vulnerable individuals reside should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home, and appropriate isolating precautions should be taken.
  • Physical distancing should continue.
  • Gatherings of more than 10 people should be avoided unless precautionary measures of physical distancing and sanitization are in place.
  • Gyms and common areas where student-athletes and staff are likely to congregate and interact, should remain closed unless strict distancing and sanitation protocols can be implemented.
  • Virtual meetings should be encouraged whenever possible and feasible.
  • Nonessential travel should be minimized, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding isolation after travel should be implemented.

Phase Two:

In accordance with the federal guidelines, if Phase One has been implemented successfully, with no evidence of a rebound, and gating criteria have been satisfied for a minimum of 14 days since the implementation of Phase One:

  • Vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place.
  • Awareness and proper isolating practices related to vulnerable individuals in residences should continue.
  • Physical distancing should continue.
  • Gatherings of more than 50 people should be avoided unless precautionary measures of physical distancing and sanitization are in place.
  • Gyms and common areas where student-athletes and staff are likely to congregate and interact should remain closed, or appropriate distancing and sanitation protocols should be implemented.
  • Virtual meetings should continue to be encouraged whenever possible and feasible.
  • Nonessential travel may resume.

Phase Three:

In accordance with the federal guidelines, if Phase Two has been implemented successfully, with no evidence of a rebound, and gating criteria have been satisfied for a minimum of 14 days since the implementation of Phase Two:

  • Vulnerable student-athletes, athletics health care providers, coaches and athletics personnel can resume in-person interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to settings where such distancing is not practical.
  • Gyms and common areas where student-athletes and staff are likely to congregate and interact can reopen if appropriate sanitation protocols are implemented, but even low-risk populations should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.
  • Unrestricted staffing may resume.

“It is also important to take into consideration that there will not be a quick, single day of re-emergence into society,” Brian Hainline, the leader of the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, said in a statement. “We will re-emerge in a manner that recognizes COVID-19 will be around until there is an effective vaccine, treatment or both. That is why resocialization should be rolled out in a phased way that helps assure sustained low infection spread, as well as aids in the ability to quickly diagnose and isolate new cases.”

At bare minimum, we are at least a month and a half away from anything close to resembling normalcy when it comes to collegiate athletics.  That would put us in the middle of June. Beyond the timeframe set by Iowa’s president to resume football practice.

Even with these guidelines, we are still in the great state of the unknown.  There are simply too many variables, starting with the various states in this country in varying degrees of lifting or easing stay-at-home orders.  There does, though, seem to be the very real possibility that some conferences, such as the SEC, could start their seasons close to as scheduled, while others, most notably the Pac-12, won’t be ready come early September.

In fact, that conference’s commissioner alluded to just that on Thursday.  With our emphasis added.

“The hope is we all move along together,” Greg Sankey stated in a radio interview. “To date that’s been the conversation and collective thinking about how we may have to adjust. But it’s a very different situation from a pro league.

There is room for different conferences to make different decisions. But we’re all interconnected. When we’re playing basketball tournaments there is no connection. We’re all in our arenas playing each other.

Troy, UAB set to renew in-state rivalry with future home-and-home

Troy Uab
UAB athletics
By John TaylorMay 2, 2020, 7:27 AM EDT
After more than a decade sabbatical, Troy and UAB are set renew their in-state rivalry.  Eventually.

Late this past week, both Troy and UAB announced the two football programs have agreed to a future home-and-home. Troy will visit Birmingham on Sept. 23, 2028.  UAB will then travel to Troy on Sept. 8 of the following season.

“This a great series for both our football program and our fans,” Troy athletic director Brent Jones said in a statement. “We make it a priority to schedule competitive home-and-home regional series against our peer conferences to make it as easy as possible for our amazing fans to watch their Trojans on the road. Additionally, Birmingham is an important market for our program as we’ve done a great job recruiting top players from the area over the past few years. This is a series that both fan bases are excited about getting started again.”

FBSchedules.com had previously reported the rivalry resumption.

Troy and UAB have met a dozen times over the years.  They met every year between 2009-14.  That 2014 meeting was the last between the two schools.

The Trojans lead the all-time series 7-5.  The Sun Belt Conference school has also won four of the last six meetings. Three of those victories came by 10 points or more.

Both universities, of course, are located in Alabama.  In fact, Troy and UAB are separated by less than 140 miles.

Virginia joins cavalcade of coaches taking pay cuts

Virginia football
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
Add Virginia and its head football coach to the increasing number of FBS schools slashing salaries.

Friday, UVa. announced that “all 20 head sport coaches, athletics director Carla Williams and an additional 51 assistant coaches and staff have taken voluntary salary reductions for the remainder of the calendar year.” Included in that group, of course, is Virginia football head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

The athletic department did not say the pay-cut percentage the coaches are taking.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Mendenhall made $3.7 million in guaranteed compensation.  That number was fourth amongst ACC head coaches.

“The shared sacrifices of our coaches and staff will help us address financial shortfalls during this difficult time,” Williams said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to those who are suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Duke transfer LB Jacob Morgenstern decommits from Kent State, signs with Texas Tech

Texas Tech football
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT
This serves as positive news for the Texas Tech football team.  For Kent State?  Not so much.

Back in March, Jacob Morgenstern announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from Duke and committing to Kent State. A month later, however, the linebacker decommitted from Kent State.  And committed to the Texas Tech football team.

“Over the last few days, I have struggled with the hardest choice I have ever had to make,” Morgenstern wrote. “However, after much thought, reflection, and prayer I have finally come to a decision. Ultimately, the toughest part of decommitting from Kent State is walking away from all of the great people at that university with whom I have developed strong relationships.  I have no doubt they will take that program to new heights.

Shortly thereafter, Texas Tech confirmed that Morgenstern has signed with the football program.

Morgenstern will be coming to the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer.  The upcoming season is his final year of eligibility.

Coming out of high school in Connecticut, Morganstern was a three-star 2016 signee. He was the No. 8 player at any position in the state.

During his time at Duke, Morgenstern played in 25 games. Of those, 11 appearances came during the 2019 campaign. This past season, Morgenstern led the Blue Devils with seven special teams tackles.

According to 247Sports.com, “Morgenstern is the second grad transfer and seventh announced commitment for Texas Tech this month alone.” The other grad transfer is Wofford offensive lineman Josh Burger.  Additionally, Michigan State linebacker Brandon Boyer-Randle transferred to Texas Tech football earlier this offseason.

Iconic 1984 Nebraska-Miami Orange Bowl on NBCSN

By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

Thanks to NBCSN, I’m gonna get the chance to relive one of the greatest college football games I’ve ever watched.  With an icon from my home state serving as a lead actor in the script for good measure.

Wednesday night on NBCSN, it was classic Notre Dame college football games that were front and center on the network.  Thursday night, it was a trio of classic Orange Bowls.  Friday night?  It’s the Orange Bowl.  And a couple of Fiesta Bowls as the enticing appetizers.

But first, the Orange Bowl.

The 50th edition of the game in January of 1984 featured once-beaten and top-ranked Nebraska vs. one-loss and fifth-ranked Miami.  On the Hurricanes’ home turf.  The mighty Cornhuskers, though, entered the game as 11-point favorites over the upstart ‘Canes, who had never won a national championship.

The keyword in that last sentence, of course, is “had.”

Trailing 31-17 entering the fourth quarter, Nebraska scored a touchdown with less than a minute left to pull within 31-30.  With a tie almost guaranteeing a national championship, Tom Osborne eschewed the point-after attempt.  In going for the win with a two-point try, Osborne, for better or worse, etched the game’s place in college football history.

With the win, Miami claimed its first national championship.  And Nebraska was denied its first since 1971.

As for the preambles to that iconic Orange Bowl, which will actually air at 12:30 a.m. ET Saturday morning?  No. 1 Notre Dame-No. 3 West Virginia in the 1989 Fiesta Bowl (7 p.m. ET).  Then, No. 2 Penn State-No. 1 Miami in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl.  Or, when “Vinny Intercepteverde” moniker was born.

Again, you can catch these classics on NBCSN on your cable/satellite TV provider. Or, stream them HERE as well.

One final thought: Put Howard Schellenberger in the Hall already.  Change your damn rules, do whatever.  Just get it right and undo an injustice, College Football Hall of Fame.