AAC joins MAC, MWC in nixing in-person Football Media Days

The AAC is the latest conference domino to fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, the MWC announced that the conference will hold its Football Media Days virtually instead of in-person. A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well.

Monday afternoon, the AAC announced its in-person Media Days — and its famous clambake — have been canceled. From the conference:

Commissioner Mike Aresco has announced that the American Athletic Conference Summer Kickoff and Media Days will not be held as scheduled in 2020. The American Summer Kickoff had been scheduled from July 12-14 in Newport, Rhode Island, but continued concerns for the well-being of the conference’s student-athletes, coaches, staff members and invited guests prompted a change in format. A virtual version of the 2020 Summer Kickoff will be held on a date to be determined.

As for other FBS conference’s Media Days? Those are still to be determined. It’s expected, though, all others will eventually follow suit.

Below, though, is the current schedule for each FBS league: