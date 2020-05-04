Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The past few days have seen the NCAA in the headlines more often than normal this time of year.

Last week, the NCAA took a huge step in allowing players to profit off their names, images and likenesses. A day later, the NCAA was sued by women alleging they weren’t protected from sexual assaults by Nebraska football players, others. Then, a day after that, the NCAA released its plan for the eventual return of college sports.

The Association is at it again as, according to the Associated Press, “[t]he NCAA has expanded its sexual violence policy to require student-athletes to inform their schools each year about any investigations or disciplinary matters in their past.”

From the AP:

According to the measure adopted by the NCAA’s board of governors, all athletes must disclose annually whether their conduct has resulted in an investigation, Title IX discipline or criminal conviction for “sexual, interpersonal or other acts of violence.” Failure to fully disclose that information may result in penalties that include a loss of eligibility, as determined by the school. This applies to current and incoming athletes. This expansion of the policy will take effect in the 2021-22 school year.

Additionally, “[m]ember schools also must have policies in place so that they can receive any information regarding potential misconduct issues involving incoming transfers from their former schools.”

“The action is the latest step by the Association, consistent with its values, in supporting NCAA member schools to address sexual violence on their campuses,” a statement from the NCAA Board of Governors chairperson and Ohio State president Michael V. Drake.